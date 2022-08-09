Entertainment
Olivia Newton-Johns’ transformation into pop royalty
We would have just called her NYO by now. But part of the appeal, I think, was that whole name, the possible royalty of it. No one wanted to lose a syllable. Olivier Newatnot–John. Just saying it could bestow a crown. The rest of her looks flowed from that class: she wasn’t queen or first lady of anything, but she looked, after all, like a lady. And it was something she could have fun with, a category she could smudge. Ultimately. I mean, he was a person who, at the height of funk, disco and glam rock, recorded six country albums, pillows for your ears. And most of their singles have topped what was once known as Billboards’ easy ratings chart. (So maybe she was the queen of it.)
By the late 1970s, however, she had gotten the whole thing about women and spent 90% of her first Hollywood movie dressed up that way, as a princess. There’s a lot going on in Grease. Most of its weirdness and has to do with gender and a sort of sheer whiteness, particularly how, in both cases, Newton-John, who died Monday at 73, held his own. Not for John Travolta, per se, but for Youre the One That I Want, the duo with Travolta (and a triple-X bassline) that ends the film. The virginal bobby-soxer that Newton-John had played now wore pumps and tight black pants. Her hair had gone from Sandra Dee to Sophia Loren. You could see his shoulders.
This transformation unlocked something new that propelled her to the top of the pop Olympus: the vestal vamp. Nothing about presenting a four-minute pop song would be the same. Or those who attended a dozen screenings of Grease. The only reason my 5, 6, and 10 year olds put up with it is because we soon come to the part of the amusement park where Olivia Newton-John transforms into ONJ.
I didn’t learn much from Newton-John about sex. Only that his existence was there to be implied and winked at. True, his pelvis was finally attached to Travoltas towards the end of Grease but on a redundant ride called Shake Shack. And, yeah, she’s playing this goofy video for Physical at a disco spa strewn with Adonic gym rats, but when the tanned, fat-free men walk away hand-in-hand, she happily locks arms with one of the spas most tubbier patrons. They are the ones she wants and, therefore, the ones I wanted too.
The videos, the hit songs, his lip-sync on Solid gold: I also wanted Olivia Newton-John. And one of my parents must have known because there was a copy of his second album from 1982 in our house. And knowing what my parents were not listening, the only reason he would have been there is for me; I was not even 7 years old. The thing about this album more than anything I’ve ever studied before except Stevie Wonders Hotter Than July (you could see his shoulders) is the gatefold, a good most intoxicating second album. And this one was just Newton-John in a horizontal display, head to thigh, short hair and typically a feather. White knit top, tight white pants, some gold jewelry. Was she really on her back or just shot to look that way? I would have to wait two whole months, for the gatefold of Michael Jacksons Thriller (not a different pose but with a little tiger), to see something bewitchingly erotic.
Newton-John was renewed at the dawn of the music video era. She knew the power of art from her 1982 Grammy-winning video album Olivia Physical was the lemonade of her day, inspiring prime time network television event. She just had to play with going too far. His real thing was limits. She seemed to know what was hers as a singer, dancer, actress. And she reveled in it. There was nothing inherently subversive about her. Still, it was a tongue-in-cheek one you’d least expect to see, say, mount a fat dude onto a massage table and ride him like a mechanical bull. Even when she was looking for eros like she was in the video of Attachedin a red leather waistcoat, your mouth seemingly out of water, you watched an angel chase a dirty face.
This is the reason why she survived Xanadu the musical belching, from 1980, with her as a Greek muse on roller skates: an insensitivity to the surrounding absurdity. This is why she came to embody the pared down fantasies of pleasure, painlessness and profit of the 1980s. Nothing bothered her. She didn’t bother anyone. Even this gatefold: Shes fully dressed! The skates and the spandex were an accessory and a metaphor. And Physical remained the longest running No. 1 song in decades.
But at some point, she stopped cheering us up. Well, we stopped letting her. Madonna had arrived and threatened to put her out of business. I swore she was a parody of Newton-Johns’ seductive, cheerful, divine personality; of her being staunchly white while being adjacent to a wealth of black and Latin music. What would it mean to mean that, not only to get dirty but to be dirty, to mix some of this blackness and this brownness? Like a Virgin, for example, is Newton-John, but more richly ironic, authentically, imaginatively obscene. Even if the Newton-Johns success machine was still working in 1985, it was already becoming the memory of a kind of innocence. Suffice to say that she has never been forgotten. It’s a place where pop music has tried to return: the Stacey Qs and Cathy Dennises, the Carly Rae Jepsens and Dua Lipas; the one and only Kylie Minogue.
What I like to find with Olivia Newton-John is not her body at all. It is his song. There’s always more than I remember. I put it in sundresses and leotards. But, boy, that voice could also function as a singlet: it learned to flex its soprano to lean, bark, yelp, and squeal. Totally Hot, from 1978, sometimes features more typical Sea World sounds. Yet any deficiency in the soul was repaid in the spirit.
She also developed a great trick: layering. Instead of just one of them, suddenly, in a pre-chorus or a chorus-chorus, there was a fleet, of rhythms, of undulations, of rainbows, of swellings, Bee Gee-ing self, on Have you ever been sweeton A little more loveon Magic. She only had one body, but on a record she could become a multitude. The warmth of this sound; the glorious blue skies of this one still warrant an exclamation like oh my lord but alternatively divine. I like ONJ.
