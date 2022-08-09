Olivia Newton-Johns’ transformation into pop royalty

I didn’t learn much from Newton-John about sex. Only that his existence was there to be implied and winked at. True, his pelvis was finally attached to Travoltas towards the end of Grease but on a redundant ride called Shake Shack. And, yeah, she’s playing this goofy video for Physical at a disco spa strewn with Adonic gym rats, but when the tanned, fat-free men walk away hand-in-hand, she happily locks arms with one of the spas most tubbier patrons. They are the ones she wants and, therefore, the ones I wanted too.

The videos, the hit songs, his lip-sync on Solid gold: I also wanted Olivia Newton-John. And one of my parents must have known because there was a copy of his second album from 1982 in our house. And knowing what my parents were not listening, the only reason he would have been there is for me; I was not even 7 years old. The thing about this album more than anything I’ve ever studied before except Stevie Wonders Hotter Than July (you could see his shoulders) is the gatefold, a good most intoxicating second album. And this one was just Newton-John in a horizontal display, head to thigh, short hair and typically a feather. White knit top, tight white pants, some gold jewelry. Was she really on her back or just shot to look that way? I would have to wait two whole months, for the gatefold of Michael Jacksons Thriller (not a different pose but with a little tiger), to see something bewitchingly erotic.

Newton-John was renewed at the dawn of the music video era. She knew the power of art from her 1982 Grammy-winning video album Olivia Physical was the lemonade of her day, inspiring prime time network television event. She just had to play with going too far. His real thing was limits. She seemed to know what was hers as a singer, dancer, actress. And she reveled in it. There was nothing inherently subversive about her. Still, it was a tongue-in-cheek one you’d least expect to see, say, mount a fat dude onto a massage table and ride him like a mechanical bull. Even when she was looking for eros like she was in the video of Attachedin a red leather waistcoat, your mouth seemingly out of water, you watched an angel chase a dirty face.