



Comment this story Comment Issey Miyake, a Japanese fashion designer known as the prince of pleats and widely admired for his bold style and innovative cuts, died on August 5 in Tokyo. He was 84 years old. His death was announced Tuesday by the Miyake Design Studio, which told Japanese media that the cause was liver cancer. Soon after launching his design studio in 1970, Mr. Miyake rose to fame in the fashion world, attracting wide acclaim for his fusion of Eastern and Western influences and his experimentation with natural and synthetic materials. He was best known for his pleated garments, which resisted wrinkles and evoked traditional origami, as well as crafting the black turtlenecks that became the signature attire of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. Sometimes working with unusual materials like plastic, paper, wire, jute, aluminum, thread, Mr. Miyake designed flowing clothes as well as handbags, watches and perfumes that bore her name. His clothes were not form-fitting like those of his Western counterparts, as he championed freedom of movement and often began his elegant designs with a single piece of fabric. His clothes were often made with a minimum of decoration and detail, in large shapes and solid colors. For me, clothes should not be things that confine or enclose the body. Clothes should liberate and make you feel like yourself, he said in a 1988 lecture at Rutgers University. I think they are one of the best ways to express the liberation of body and mind. Maybe I make tools. People buy the clothes and the clothes become tools for the wearers’ creativity. His creations have been worn by a multitude of celebrities and attach in museums around the world. There are 136 Miyake stores in Japan and almost as many others around the world. Mr. Miyake was born Kazumaru Miyake in Hiroshima, Japan on April 22, 1938. He was 7 years old when the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the city in 1945 at the end of World War II, killing dozens of thousands of people and leading to the death of many more. Her mother died of radiation poisoning three years later. For decades Mr Miyake has avoided discussing the attack, saying he prefers to think of things that can be created, not destroyed. But in 2009, he thought back to the attack on an editorial for the New York Timesurging President Barack Obama to visit Hiroshima and commemorate his victims. When I close my eyes, I still see things no one should ever experience: a bright red light, the black cloud shortly after, people running in all directions desperately trying to escape. I remember everything, Mr. Miyake wrote. I didn’t want to be called a designer who survived the atomic bomb, so I always avoided questions about Hiroshima, he added. They made me feel uncomfortable. But now I realize that this is a topic that needs to be discussed if we are ever to rid the world of nuclear weapons. In Okinawa, a boost to revive a lost tattoo art for women, by women Mr. Miyake studied graphic design at Tama Art University in Tokyo, then went to Paris, where he worked as an apprentice for designers Hubert de Givenchy and Guy Laroche. He also witnessed the student occupations and general strikes of May 1968, an experience that inspired him to design clothes for the many rather than the few, as he puts it. He worked in New York before returning to Japan in 1969 to launch his own studio, and quickly became one of the first Japanese designers to parade in Paris. By the early 1980s, Mr. Miyake had begun designing corporate uniforms, including a nylon jacket with removable sleeves for Sony employees. According to Walter Isaacsons’ 2011 book Steve Jobs, the Apple executive was looking for something similar for his staff. This idea was quickly dismissed by employees, but Jobs befriended Mr. Miyake and began wearing the designers’ black turtlenecks, often pairing them with stiff blue jeans and white sneakers. He made me love a hundred of them, Jobs told Isaacson, showing a stack of turtlenecks in his wardrobe. I have enough to last my whole life. (Jobs died in 2011.) Mr. Miyake was deeply private and no information about survivors was immediately available. In interviews, he has often said that he tries to look to the future in his work. All I can do is keep experimenting, keep developing my thoughts, he says in 1998. Some people think that the definition of design is the beautiful or the useful, but in my own work, I want to integrate the feeling, the emotion. You have to put some life into it. Harrison Smith contributed to this report.

