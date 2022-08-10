Actor Sean Bean faces backlash after questioning intimacy coordinators





Game of Thrones star Sean Bean is facing backlash after saying on-set intimacy coordinators can inhibit actors and spoil the spontaneity of sex scenes. Bean, in an interview with The Times of London released last week, discussed the work of intimacy coordinators, who have appeared on sets over the past few years to help actors navigate and feel safe while filming vulnerable scenes. It would inhibit me more because it draws attention to things, said Bean, who played Ned Stark on the hit HBO series. Someone saying, do this, put your hand there, while you touch his thing… the actor laughing. I think the natural behavior of lovers would be ruined by someone reducing it to a technical exercise, he added. Bean attends Wizard World Comic Con 2018 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on May 19, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images When the Times interviewer pointed out that intimacy coordinators should protect actors after the Me Too movement from sexual misconduct on the job, Bean referred to actress Lena Hall, who filmed a nude scene with him in Snowpiercer. I guess it depends on the actress, Bean said. This one had a background in musical cabaret, so she was ready for anything. Hall spoke in a Twitter thread shortly after the interview was published, explaining that she needed to clarify some information in this random article. It is not because I do theater (not cabaret, but I play it from time to time) that I am ready for anything, she wrote. Seriously, it depends on the other actor, the scene we’re about to do, the director, and the crew that needs to be there to film it. 2. Just because I do theater (not cabaret, but I do occasionally) doesn’t mean I’m ready for anything. Seriously, it depends on the other actor, the scene we’re about to do, the director, and the crew that needs to be there to film it. — Lena Hall (@LenaRockerHall) August 8, 2022 Sean is an awesome actor and made me feel not only comfortable, but like I had a real acting partner in those bizarre scenes, Hall continued. She also recognized the importance of intimacy coordinators. If I feel comfortable with my scene partner and the others in the room, I won’t need an intimacy coordinator, Room explained. BUT if there’s a part of me that feels weird, gross, overexposed, etc., I’ll dispute the necessity of the scene or want an IC. Actors Jameela Jamil of The Good Place and West Side Story star Rachel Zegler also responded to Beans’ comments. It should only be technical. It’s like a waterfall, Jamil tweeted monday. Our job as actors is to make sure it doesn’t seem technical. No one wants impromptu petting… Intimacy coordinators establish a safe environment for actors, Zegler wrote. I was extremely grateful for the one we had on WSS, they showed grace to a newcomer like me + educated those around me with years of experience. Spontaneity in intimate scenes can be dangerous. Wake up. intimacy coordinators establish a safe environment for actors. I was extremely grateful for the one we had on WSS, they showed grace to a newcomer like me + educated those around me with years of experience. spontaneity in intimate scenes can be dangerous. wake up. https://t.co/bpxT2DVU1R — rachel zegler (she/her) (@rachelzegler) August 8, 2022 Other actors like Ex Machina star Alicia Vikander have said in the past that they felt unprotected while filming certain scenes in the days before intimacy coordinators. It’s the worst thing to do these scenes, the Oscar-winning actress said in a candid interview with Harper’s Bazaar in April. I’m very comfortable with my body and I’ve done quite a few nudity and sex scenes, but it’s never easy. Vikander added that intimacy coordinators should have existed early in my career.

