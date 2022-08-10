Malcolm Gladwell, you are wrong about our post-COVID return to work

On The Diary of a CEO podcast, Malcolm Gladwell recently lectured the American workforce on the importance of returning to the office. Two and a half years into a pandemic, working from home is not, he said, in people’s interests. They need to get back to the real-time gaze of their bosses to feel like they’re actually part of something.

If you’re just sitting in your bedroom in your pajamas, is that the professional life you want to live? We want you to belong and feel needed. And if you’re not there, it’s really hard to do that.

Many people were quick to point out that this was pretty rich coming from an author who doesn’t work in an office, a man who has, in fact, written extensively about the aversion to offices and its subsequent choice of write from home and in cafes.

While it’s not at all surprising that a book and essay writer works from home (although cafes? Come on), it’s still delicious when someone puts their big foot in a pile of do what i say not what i do.

(That he urged the working people of the world to unite and return to their cubicles on a podcast is also mildly hilarious, even with their increasing corporatization nothing screams I’d rather be doing anything than working in an office rather than a podcast.)

He’s not alone in insisting that people need to return to the office to reap the psychological and emotional benefits of face-to-face contact with colleagues and supervisors. As businesses attempt to return to pre-pandemic normalcy, this is an argument that has been done in many neighborhoods.

So much so that it seems important to emphasize that the office, and any congregational workplaces that term represents, were not created to benefit anyone psychologically or emotionally. It was created to get people working as efficiently and inexpensively as possible.

That is to say the most effective and the least costly for employers.

The personal costs of things like travel, childcare, elder care, or how you were going to take the dog to the vet or yourself to the dentist almost always factored in, you know, personal. None of the business or responsibility of the company, as long as you work the required hours in the office or request the necessary time off.

Obviously, employers have a right to make things efficient and inexpensive and once upon a time, not too long ago, that usually meant keeping the majority of their staff in one place. The place where, if nothing else, all the necessary equipment lived. Meetings had to be in person because they were called meetings and there was no other way to exchange ideas in real time.

Initially, even advanced technology required that early congregational computers existed on closed systems which I don’t understand although I know monitors and keyboards were too big to carry around. Phones had to be dialed, even when accessing your voicemail; work was still often done on paper with pens and pencils; and blah blah blah I’m old and I’ve been working for a very, very long time.

And there’s never been anything like a universal desktop experience. Some employers offered free snacks and cultivated a home-from-home atmosphere while others frowned on even posting family photos (and more than a few were filled with bullies).

In any case, no employer in the history of labor has ever thought: let’s force people to come to offices because offices are so good for the psyche. Even when technology increasingly allowed people to work offsite, the argument was not You should come to the office because you’ll feel better about yourself and your place in the universe, but You should come to the office because it’s more efficient for your boss to know exactly where you are during the working day.

In many cases this was true, or at least seemed true, for the simple reason that the workflow was built on a desktop model. Not everyone had the technology, or the know-how, to adapt to large-scale offsite work. And no technology was as effective as shouting in a given room.

(I really try to give the best effect without getting into the unsettling, very American satisfaction that some people get from looking at a large space in which everyone is busy working. For them.)

The pandemic has forced that to change. In a terrible, horrible, and very scary few weeks in the spring of 2020, office-based businesses had to find ways to operate remotely or die. Most, but not all, have understood this. These new skills have come at a cost and often resulted in layoffs, but at this point the argument that the once office-bound masses can’t do their jobs remotely is ridiculous.

Which explains management’s sudden concern about the psychological damage that remote work must inflict on their workers and how this can only be ameliorated through daily face-to-face contact with their colleagues. Sincerely, dear workers, we only think of you and your emotional needs. Like Malcolm Gladwell, we’re concerned that working in your pajamas, with your dog at your feet, will affect you psychically in ways you may not know.

Leave me alone.

I say this as someone who absolutely and profoundly misses being in the office, surrounded by my colleagues and the chattering energy of the newsroom. The Times has been very careful in its policies regarding the pandemic; staff members can return to the office, day-to-day, but no one is forced to return, and social distancing remains a priority.

I recently walked in for a few hours and the silence was heavenly. (My house was, at the time, filled with two children, two dogs, a husband who can’t remember access codes, and people who worked on our floors.) It was also deeply sad. I have missed, and continue to miss, my colleagues and all the urgent, pointless, inspiring, gossiping, irritating, and informative conversations I had with them in meetings and in passing.

When I entered the building, I felt the exquisite reminder that I belonged somewhere other than home, that I was part of something bigger than myself, and it was wonderful.

It also took me 60 minutes to get there and 90 minutes to get home, which reminded me of years of frantic deliveries and pick-ups at daycare (always mindful of my fortune I could find and pay for day care) and later days when I left home before my youngest started school and often came home just as she was going to bed.

And while I miss all those in-person conversations, I also remember many nights when my husband tried to talk to me after work and I raised my hand, explaining that if one more adult said one more word to me, I shatter into a million pieces, all emblazoned with You got a minute?

So I both crave the days when everyone was in the office and realize that’s not always ideal at best and unsustainable at worst. Even without considering commuting or family obligations, people should be judged on the quality of what they do, not the time they spend on it. During my career, I have spent nine-hour days in the office. during which I accomplished very little and six-hour days at home where I accomplished a lot. Honestly, it depends more on the day than the place.

I realize that I am speaking from my own experience and there is no single answer here. This is precisely the goal. Figuring out what work will look like now that we’ve proven that the office isn’t an absolute necessity will be complicated and full of compromises.

After being forced for years by a global pandemic to abandon their desks, some people feel dismoored and alone, or exhausted trying to juggle work and family literally every five minutes in a limited space. Others cannot imagine returning to a life that requires them to be locked down for more than eight of their waking hours five or more days a week, or forced to engage in long meetings or conversations about issues. that could be resolved with a two-sentence email.

If Gladwell and others are truly concerned about the psychological state of the workforce, they would do well to remember that everyone’s needs are different, and those needs often change. (Also, telling people how they must feel is almost never a good idea. Start by asking.)

On the contrary, we should all rejoice. Never before has this country’s work culture had such a chance to perform a complete reset of form and function. Never before have we been able to recognize, with hard evidence, that function can take almost any form. That there are days when you kill it from the comfort of your couch and days when it’s really better to put on clothes with a belt and sit in a conference room.

Either way, no one needs to be lectured on how to drop our kids off at daycare as soon as it opens or drive an hour so the boss can find us at a glance will we make us feel needed. Frankly, it’s a bit late in the day for employers to worry about people’s existential state. Care more about providing day care, health care and a decent wage, employers; if we miss our colleagues, or the comfort of the office environment, come along.

And as long as the job was done, how do you feel about wearing our pajamas?