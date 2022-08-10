Redbox shareholders approve merger with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) (Redbox or the Company) today announced that Redbox shareholders have approved the merger proposal in connection with the previously announced merger with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) (CSSE ).

At the special meeting of shareholders of Redbox held today, a total of 40,837,113 ordinary shares of Redbox, representing approximately 87.9% of the outstanding ordinary shares of Redbox entitled to vote at the special meeting, were present. in person or by proxy, and 39,503,634 of the votes cast were cast in favor of the Redbox merger proposal, such votes representing approximately 85.04% of the outstanding common shares of Redbox eligible to vote at the special meeting .

About Redbox

Redbox is an established brand and a leading provider in the US home entertainment market. Redbox is committed to providing its customers with the best value in entertainment and the most choice in how they consume it, through physical media and/or digital services. Redbox is experiencing significant business expansion and digital transformation. Redbox has grown from a pure-play DVD rental company to a multi-faceted entertainment company that offers tremendous value and choice by offering DVD rentals as well as several digital products across a variety of content windows, including including transactional (TVOD), ad-supported (AVOD/FLTV) and being a distributor of original feature films with a growing content library. Redbox currently conducts its business through two operating segments: (1) Legacy Business and (2) Digital Business. For its Legacy business, Redbox operates a nationwide network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks where consumers can rent or purchase newly released DVDs and Blu-ray discs (movies). Redbox also generates service revenue by providing installation, merchandising, and troubleshooting services to other kiosk businesses. Finally, Redbox acquires and distributes films exclusively through its film distribution label, Redbox Entertainment, LLC, acquiring the rights to talent-directed films that are distributed on Redbox platforms as well as through third-party digital services. For its digital business, Redbox provides both transactional and ad-supported digital streaming services, which include 1) Redbox On Demand, a transactional service that offers digital rental or purchase of new and catalog, 2) Redbox Free On Demand (AVOD), an ad-supported service offering free on-demand movies and TV shows, and 3) Redbox Free Live TV (FLTV), a free TV service funded by advertising giving access to more than 130 linear channels. Redbox also sells third-party display advertising through its mobile app, website, and email, as well as display and video advertising on the kiosk. For more information, please visit https://investors.redbox.com/.

Forward-looking statements

