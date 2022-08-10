Bollywood roundup: Kanika Mann, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah, and more…

– Advertising –

Kanika Mann says Arjun Bijlani helped her overcome her fear

Mumbai– Kanika Mann, famous in “Khatron Ke Khiladi 12”, shared how her co-actor Arjun Bijlani helped her overcome hydrophobia while filming in a swimming pool.

Kanika, who plays the role of Prisha in the web series “Roohaniyat 2,” says, “I’m afraid of any body of water, whether it’s a swimming pool or the ocean. And for that one scene in ‘Roohaniyat’, I had to be in the pool with Saveer (Arjun Bijlani), but I just couldn’t do the scene properly.

“I tried to overcome the fear but kept getting distracted by it, eventually they had to bring in a body double to do the scene.”

She adds, “I was standing by the pool when Arjun just pushed me into the water. He thought it would help me overcome my fear. To be honest, it did to some extent, but I’m still afraid of water.

‘Roohaniyat Chapter 2’ is streaming on MX Player.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s favorite pastime is music research

Mumbai– Ayushmann Khurrana is a music enthusiast. The actor says he always tries to research songs and is constantly on the lookout for new music.

Ayushmann said, “I’ve loved music since I was a kid and it’s almost like a language to me. I think it comes from my grandmother (dadi). She was like an encyclopedia on movies and loved all kinds of music. Also, I have the perfect song for every occasion in my head and I really like discovering more songs.

He further adds “I am constantly on the lookout for new music in all genres. I also love music from different languages.

Ayushmann sang several numbers such as “Pani da rang”, “O heeriye”, “Mitti di khushboo” and “Mere liye tum kaafi ho”, among others.

On the acting front, Ayushmann will be seen in “An Action Hero” and “Doctor G.”

Tamannaah to judge Bollywood dance competition at IFFM

Chennai– Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, a classically trained dancer whose dancing skills are well known, will be one of the judges of the Bollywood dance competition to be held as part of the Indian Film Festival Melbourne (IFFM). Dancers from Fiji, Australia and New Zealand among others will participate in this competition which the IFFM has organized for years. The idea was born after seeing the penchant for Bollywood dancing across the world. The organizers received registrations from all over the world for this competition.

The actor will be joined by current Miss Australia, Miss Kristen Wright, to co-judge the pageant. “I have been a dancer all my life. Bollywood dance is something I grew up with and our film industry shows such a versatile culture that it is even reflected in our dance choreography. We all know that Bollywood has a fan following beyond India. And what makes this competition so special is that people from all over the world come to participate,” says Tamannaah. She also adds: “I am really grateful to the IFFM for giving me this opportunity to participate in this competition.

“The program for the 13th Indian Film Festival Melbourne (IFFM) 2022 has been officially launched by Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange at the Indian Consulate, Melbourne. Mitu says, “Indian films have always been hugely popular with fans in Australia. The country is a wealth of talent and has produced some of the most talented artists in the world. Bollywood music and dance is an independent genre in itself and people are just waiting for a platform to express their talent and provide that platform. And this time we have Tamannaah to judge the competition and she is part of Bollywood and South Indian film industries. She has a huge following. It will be a treat for her fans to see her in person.

The IFFM will take place, physically and virtually, from August 12 to 20, 2022. After the pandemic, this is the first time that it comes with its physical event, since 2020 and 2021 were done virtually. It is one of the largest Indian film festivals taking place outside of India and it is also the only Indian film festival supported by the Australian government. The film festival will feature over 100 critically acclaimed films. Some of the films that are lined up for this year’s festival are Aamir Khan’s upcoming star ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Dobaaraa’ and the critically acclaimed ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’.

Kangana continues to work despite dengue fever diagnosis

Mumbai– Even though she is sick and diagnosed with dengue fever, actress Kangana Ranaut hasn’t stopped working on her upcoming movie ‘Emergency’. Even though she is sick and diagnosed with dengue fever, actress Kangana Ranaut hasn’t stopped working on her upcoming movie ‘Emergency’. Kangana Ranaut’s production team salutes the actress for working despite dengue fever. The Manikarnika film crew mentioned in their story with a photo of Kangana: “When you have dengue fever, an alarming white blood cell count and a high fever and you land at work, it’s not isn’t passion, it’s madness…our chef @kanganaranaut is such an inspiration Kanagana replied: Thanks @manikarnikafilms team, the body gets sick, not the mind… thanks for the kind words. “Emergency”, as the title suggests, concerns the internal state of emergency declared by Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975. It lasted until March 21, 1977, when the Janata party was elected to power in of a historic election. Previously, Kangana played the late former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J. Jayalalitha in “Thalaivi” and Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi in “Manikarnika”. The film’s dialogues are by Ritesh Shah, who was previously associated with famous films such as “Kahaani”, “Pink”, “Raid” and “Airlift”. Aamir Khan: I don’t believe in perfection Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, known as ‘Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood’, recently surprised his fans and followers when he said he doesn’t believe in perfection. Instead, he prefers magic to perfection. Aamir, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, believes in quality over quantity. This phenomenon earned him the title of ‘Mr. Perfectionist’ but the actor has shattered the myth behind this label. In a special episode of the web show ‘Best Interview Ever’, the actor said in the video, “I don’t believe in perfection, because I find beauty lies in imperfection. I don’t think I’m a perfectionist. I think that label was given to me by the media because I had a very long period of not having a movie that didn’t work. Revealing what he considers worth pursuing, he said: “What I really love is magic and a magic moment is much more appealing to me than something that is just perfect.” In addition, he also talked about his career highlights and reunited with some of the most iconic props from his films, including the winning bat from “Lagaan” and Crime Master Gogo’s black cape from “Andaz Apna Apna”. . Sharing anecdotes about the design of his ‘Lagaan’ bat, the actor said, “Here’s the design of the bats that the Lagaan team used, and Nitin Desai had made these bats and they’re actually… one piece. It is a single piece, so there is no shock absorption. Speaking of the physical impact of batting, Aamir added, “When you hit the ball, you get a bit of zing in your elbows. And since it’s a one-piece thing, it’s quite heavy. It’s much heavier than a normal bat and unwieldy. So it was tough for us. » “Best Interview Ever”, an intellectual property of IMDb, is also available for streaming on YouTube and on IMDb’s native video player. (IANS)