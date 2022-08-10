Ezra Miller, actor of The Flash, charged with breaking into a house and stealing alcohol | people

Ezra Miller adds another crime to his long list. The actor, who plays The Flash in the DC Universe films, has been reported for breaking into a house. According to the police report, collected by the magazine Variety, Vermont State Police (USA) received a report of a robbery at a residence at 5:55 p.m. local time on May 1. Police discovered that several bottles of alcohol had been removed from the premises when the owners were not present. After taking statements and viewing the surveillance videos, they found enough evidence to charge Miller with a felony robbery from an unoccupied house. Officers served notice of the charge on August 7. It is estimated that the interpreter, popular for his participation in the saga fantastic animals, He has a fortune of four million dollars, according to the Web Celebrity Net Worth.

It’s the latest scandal from one of Hollywood’s most promising stars, an off-peak 29-year-old actor who in recent months has racked up more mugshot entries than IMDb. Each new complaint against him shapes a disturbing story: Miller’s fall from grace, from generational idol to hallucinated guru new age in just two years. The new accusations of robbery are the least alarming, these are added to the accusations of kidnapping, harassment and intimidation of minors and of having created a strange sect around his figure.

Ezra Miller was one of the most interesting and eccentric actors in the new Hollywood. His participation in two cult films (We need to talk about Kevin there The benefits of being an outcast) gave him some notoriety. In interviews, he was quirky and unique, declaring himself a non-binary gender person, concerned with social injustice, minority oppression and environmentalism. He talked about his polyamorous group or raising goats on his farm with the same ease with which he promoted the movie of the day. His red carpet appearances made him a fashion icon, but Miller not only wore the best suits, his appearances had something of a performance and theatrical quality about them.

He could appear in make-up at the premiere of The Justice League in Beijing, appearing at a Saint Laurent fashion show in leopard print shorts with the word SLUT (prostitute, in English) scribbled on her cheek with lipstick or at the Met Gala with five photorealistic eyes painted in such a way that her face looked like a kaleidoscope.

A few years ago, the actor’s eccentricity began to take a strange turn. In April 2020, a fan started dancing with him at a bar in Iceland and Miller grabbed her by the neck and forced her to the ground.. Someone recorded a video of the incident and it went viral, taking on the first blemish on his image. It won’t be the only one.

Now you know thank you to an investigation into Initiated, that while in Iceland, Miller drew attention for his putrid stench and for walking barefoot through the freezing streets of Reykjavík, revealing long, sharp fingernails and what appeared to be an infected wound on his foot. According to several witnesses, he gathered a group of people in an Airbnb they were renting in the suburb of Kpavogur, with one visitor comparing the atmosphere to that of a commune. I felt everyone was hypnotized, I said to Initiated. Between Miller’s impromptu communion, monologues about spirituality and emotional outbursts, rumors began circulating in Reykjavik that the star was leading a cult, the magazine notes.

To follow Miller’s police trail, you need to geojump to Hawaii. There, he had a second equally strange altercation. He argued with a couple at karaoke who ripped his microphone off for singing a Lady Gaga song. i ended up in jail, but a friend paid the deposit. A few days later, this friend reported the actor for threats. In total, Ezra Miller had 10 run-ins with the police in the few months he was in Hawaii.

It’s easy to follow in the performer’s footsteps based on his criminal record, and his latest complaints place him in Stamford, Vermont. Here he has a farm where he plants marijuana, practices free love and holds, according to relatives of those involved, several young women who idolize him in a bizarre situation that the plaintiffs define as a typical terrifying situation of a sect.

according a survey conducted by rolling stone In June, Miller hosted a 25-year-old mother and her three children, ages one to five, at his ranch. The father of minors would have denounced the facts to understand that it is not a safe environment. The magazine says there are videos where up to eight guns are seen strewn around the house, some stacked among piles of stuffed animals.

Equally disturbing is the story of another of his ranchers. In early June, the parents of 18-year-old Iron Eyes reported him for preventing them from seeing their daughter. The actor met her in 2016 during a demonstration against the construction of an oil pipeline in Sioux land, when he was 23 and she was 12. Since then, he has financed her studies and the invited to the premieres and red carpets of her films. . Last June, the parents of the young woman denounced having manipulated, intimidated and endangered the physical integrity of her daughter over the past four years. Parents accuse Miller of influencing her decision to come out as non-binary transgender. The minor offers a vision opposite to that of her parents, whom she accuses of being transphobic.

All of these complaints and investigations paint a turbulent and complex picture of an actor who seems to be plagued by mental issues and substance abuse. But conflicting versions and lack of evidence make it difficult to create a solid story.

Over the course of arrests and controversies, the question has persisted as to whether the film of the flash solo will either be canceled or hit theaters next year. It was going to be one of the DC Universe’s big bets, but the pandemic and the Miller scandals changed its release date. Many feared its cancellation in light of the latest news. However, last week the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, reiterated that the flash is still ongoing at the same time as he announced the cancellation of batman. The film is set to hit theaters on June 23, 2023.