



EXCLUSIVE: Right-wing information service The daily thread is in the process of staffing its fledgling children’s entertainment division. Chris Sonnenburg, Emmy-winning showrunner for the Disney series Rapunzel Tangled Adventurewill serve as Senior Vice President of Animation Development and Production. He will oversee a team of writers and animators including Eric Branscum and Ethan Nicolle. Also joining David Kentucky Coleman of Pure Imagination Studios as executive vice president of children’s content. No More Deadline The moves come shortly after the company launched the streaming platform DailyWire+, and months after its announcement a $100 million commitment to children’s content to counter what he sees as woke programming among studios. Sonnenburg developed and produced three seasons of the Disney Channel show Rapunzel Tangled Adventurewhich earned 12 Emmy nominations and four wins. It is an incredible honor to join The Daily Thread platform, Sonnenburg said. My goal is to bring together the best artists and storytellers in the world for the sole purpose of producing beautifully animated programs. I believe we can create timeless stories for our children and their families for generations to come. Coleman most recently produced and oversaw media production for the Superman 360: Battle for Metropolis and Warner Bros. theme park attractions. Cinema Spectacular, both at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. He received a CMA Music Video of the Year nomination for directing and producing the Lego animated music video. Second to know with singer and songwriter Chris Stapleton. The Daily Wire is in production on Chip Chilla, an animated children’s series featuring a family of homeschooled chinchillas. The series will air as part of a full lineup of children’s programs in spring 2023. The story continues Our expansion into film and entertainment, particularly children’s entertainment, is one of our most important initiatives, co-CEO Jeremy Boreing said today. In addition to our key partnership with Dallas Sonnier and Bonfire Legend, David and Chris bring a level of experience and expertise that is critical to our success in this space. We couldn’t be more delighted to have them on board and are confident they will play a vital role in the evolution of our entertainment offerings. The daily thread last year struck a production deal with mandalorian actress Gina Carano, who was removed from the Disney+ series following inflammatory remarks posted on social media. The company has since released five feature films in partnership with Dallas Sonniers Bonfire Legend including Terror in the prairiefeaturing Carano. Earlier this year, the Nashville-based company launched another new branch of Jeremys Razors, which the company says sold more than 45,000 razor subscriptions in seven days. The Daily Wire used Disney’s opposition to the Floridas Dont Say Gay Act as a stimulus for its entry into the children’s entertainment space. The company said earlier this year: Disney was once a reliable source of wholesome, innocent entertainment for kids, but now parents are concerned that the content their kids are consuming is brainwashing them at best and putting them at risk in the dark. worse. conservative Christians all agree, but they really want to see. Best of Deadline Register for Deadline Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitterand instagram. Click here to read the full article.

