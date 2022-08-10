Bollywood songs for Raksha Bandhan





Here is a list of top Bollywood songs that can be played on Raksha Bandhan.

This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 11-12. Raksha Bandhan is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals and marks the strong bond between brothers and sisters. And if there are celebrations of all kinds, can Bollywood songs be far behind? The Hindi film industry has portrayed the bond of love between siblings in several films over the years. From Akshay Kumar’s future star Raksha Bandhan to Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do, several siblings could recognize their special bond in the brother-sister relationships portrayed in these films. To make the celebration of this beautiful festival even more amazing, here are some songs you can dedicate to your sibling on this special day. Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin This song is from the 2011 movie Agneepath starring Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra. The emotional track was sung by Sonu Nigam. This song has over 100 million views on YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=oWKgpB2zpgw Dhaagon Se Baandhaa Sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, this song is from the 2022 film Raksha Bandhan, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar. It is one of the most perfect songs that can be played on Raksha Bandhan. It has over 22 million views on YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=HWQd7FfZUAc Principal Tere Saath Hoon This track is again taken from the movie Raksha Bandhan. It was sung by Nihal Tauro. With more than 37 million views on YouTube, this song wins the hearts of many people.https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=fsTnKtENWNQ 4.Hum Toh Aise Hain Bhaiya This beautiful song was sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal, Swanand Kirkire and Pranab Biswas. It is from the 2007 film Laga Chunari Mein Daag starring Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan and Konkana Sen Sharma. It has over 1.9 million views. https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=XJBy-maTj50 5. Ae Dil Laaya Hai Bahaar This song is from the 2000 film Kya Kehna, starring Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan. It’s about the love and bond that exists within a family, which makes it a perfect song to play on Raksha Bandhan. The clip has over 37 million views. https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=Na1SEuvMNcg Which of these songs will you play first?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/entertainment/raksha-bandhan-2022-bollywood-songs-that-should-be-on-your-playlist-11035271.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos