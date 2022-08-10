Original Pingu voice actor Carlo Bonomi, who gifted the world with the iconic phrase ‘noot noot’, dies aged 85

The original voice of Pingu who coined the iconic penguin phrase “noot, noot” has died aged 85.

Carlo Bonomi, from Milan, lent his voice to the Emperor Penguin of the South Pole from its inception in 1990 until 2000.

The father-of-one, whose daughter Paola also works as a voice actor, has never used a script and has voiced every character in the children’s show.

The nonsensical gibberish he used for Pingu, known as Penguin, was based on the Milanese dialect and was inspired by his earlier work on the Italian animated series La Linea.

When the rights to Pingu were purchased by HIT Entertainment in 2001, Bonomi was replaced by David Sant and Marcello Magni.

But he continued to voice the Italian version for a number of popular cartoon characters, including Mickey Mouse and Fred Flintstone.

Bonomi, who also worked as a clown, recorded the train announcements from Milan Central Station and Florence Santa Maria Novella Station, although these have since been changed.

The voice actor’s cause of death has yet to be revealed, but tributes have been pouring in for the star since his passing on Saturday.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “This program was cute and funny to me as a kid, but considering we never understood a word, the empathy I would feel for these animated animals was remarkable and I must thank this gentleman.”

Another said: “RIP Carlo Bonomi, thank you for your service in children’s entertainment and for giving my childhood some light to shine in the dark.”

Pingu was last on screen in 2006, although a Japanese spin-off, titled Pingu in the City, aired from 2017 to 2019.

The show was originally a clay co-created by Otmar Gutmann and Erika Brueggemann, with a pilot screened at a film festival in 1987.

Bonomi’s noises and her absence from any speech helped the character become universally beloved around the world.

He leaves behind a daughter Paola who also works as a dubbing actress.