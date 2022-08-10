Neelam, Maheep, Bhavana and Seema talk about women losing interest in sex





Bollywood wives Seema Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari are all ready to be back with their fabulous lives on Netflix. The second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives will soon air on the OTT platform and the women are leaving no stone unturned to promote their show. Recently, a clip was shared by the creators which gave a glimpse of what the new season has in store for us. In the teaser, the women can be heard talking about women losing interest in sex and getting it back. Then the scene cuts to Seema saying, Is this a gaali (abuse). Sharing the promo, Seema wrote, NEWSFLASH This is your official invitation to step back into the fabulous circle! Get ready for the 3 count because season 2 is coming soon, only on netflix_in Look: The OTT series focuses on the personal lives of Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari and Seema Kiran Sajdeh who are the star wives of Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday and Samir Soni respectively. A teaser released earlier also featured Bhavanas’ daughter, Ananya Panday. The intriguing clip began with a frame featuring actress Liger as she asks, are you pregnant? Well, keep guessing because it doesn’t reveal who’s waiting for good news, but instead shows the remarkable expressions of Neelam, Bhavana, Mahppe, and Seema as they give intriguing reactions to it. Notably, the reality show first aired on Netflix in 2020 and season 1 gained immense popularity among the fans. The first season also featured Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and others as guest stars. Funded by Karan Johar, the show provides insight into how the four Bollywood wives manage their home and work lives and their equations with each other. Read it Recent news and recent news here

