Laal Singh Chaddha vs Raksha Bandhan: Bollywood bets on clash of titans





It’s being billed as the big box office showdown this year, the one movie exhibitors are counting on to revive a jaded Hindi film industry. The period between Rakshabandhan (August 11) and Janmashtami (August 18-19) this month will see actors Aamir Khan and Askhay Kumar face off in theaters. their movies, Laal Singh Chaddhathe official remake of Tom Hanks star Forrest Gump (1994), and Raksha Bandhanwill be released on August 11. It was during a time when Hindi films featuring big Bollywood stars failed at the box office. It’s the fourth time in three decades that the two stars have released movies on the same day. But it will be different, says Rajender Singh Jyala, programming director of multiplex chain Inox Leisure. On the one hand, both movies have almost Rs 250-300 crore straddling them, he says. And second, they will have a nearly 11-day free run between Rakshabandhan and the Janmashtami weekend (ending August 21). “Although there are regional releases during this period, the upcoming films of Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan are Bollywood’s big tickets,” Jyala said. “There’s Tapsee Pannu’s dobaaraa will be released on August 19, but it’s a niche film,” he says. According to industry estimates, Laal Singh ChaddhaThe budget of is set at around Rs 180-190 crore, while Raksha Bandhan has a smaller budget of around Rs 70-90 crore. The latter is a family entertainer, featuring Kumar as the beloved brother of four sisters. Laal Singh Chaddha has already taken a lead over Raksha Bandhan in terms of advance bookings, with ticket sales in the region of Rs 5 crore for opening day and Rs 8-10 crore for the August 13 long weekend as of August 16, conversations with multiplex channels reveal. Raksha Bandhan recorded advance bookings of around Rs 2 crore for the opening day and Rs 5 crore for August 13-16. The numbers are expected to rise as spot bookings increase after the movies hit theaters. Distributors and trade analysts estimate a combined opening of around Rs 30 crore for the two films – Rs 16-20 crore for Laal Singh Chaddha and Rs 9-10 crore for Raksha Bandhan – on Day 1. Box office receipts are likely to improve depending on the quality of content and word of mouth generated by the films. “The tastes of the public have evolved after the Covid-19. Today’s moviegoers crave large-scale, larger-than-life movies. This trend has emerged, in part, thanks to streaming platforms that make movie content available at the click of a button,” says Shailesh Kapoor, Founder and CEO of Ormax Media. The wave of Southern action artists such as Pushpa: the ascent, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 recent months have benefited from the trend of large-scale edited films, Kapoor says. Hindi movies such as Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stood out for their content and their word-of-mouth. The window between theatrical releases and over-the-top film releases fell to eight weeks in August from four weeks during the pandemic. Will this help to increase attendance at Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan in cinemas? Karan Taurani, Senior Vice President, Elara Capital, says that could end up with lifetime collections of around Rs 150-160 crore, while Raksha Bandhan could garner Rs 80-90 crore in theaters. “Aamir Khan films have grossed a collection of Rs 280 crore per film. This is based on the average of his last three films as a lead actor,” he says. If the above estimate of Laal Singh Chadha is met, it will still be considered subpar, given the scale of the film, he adds. Exhibitors hope that is not the case at all. Face-to-face Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar clashed at the box office three times earlier; August 11 will be their fourth confrontation

Rs 250-300 cr straddling Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan

Trade analysts expect a combined opening of Rs 30 crore for the two films on Thursday

Box office figures will depend on content and word of mouth

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/article/entertainment/laal-singh-chaddha-vs-raksha-bandhan-bollywood-bets-on-clash-of-titans-122080901344_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos