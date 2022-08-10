She was and always will be an inspiration.

Hollywood pays tribute to Olivia Newton-John and her decades-long career after her death at the age of 73.

On Monday, the actor and singer’s husband, John Easterling, announced that Newton-John passed away peacefully at his Southern California ranch. His statement was posted on his wife’s Facebook page.

Olivia has been a beacon of triumphs and hope for more than 30 years, sharing her journey with breast cancer, the statement said.

To pay tribute to her mother, her daughter Chloé Lattanzi uploaded a series of photos on instagram special moments she shared with Newton-John over the years. The first image showed a throwback photo of Lattanzi, 36, hugging his mother.

Lattanzi did not include a caption.

The late actor shared his daughter with ex-husband Matt Lattanzi.

Grease co-star John Travolta mourned the death of his Sandy on instagram.

He shared a photo of the Aussie star and wrote: My dearest Olivia you have made our lives so much better. Your impact has been incredible. I love you so much.

Travolta, 68, added: We’ll see you on the road again and we’ll all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!

“Grease” alum Stockard Channing said in a statement sent to NBC, I don’t know if I’ve known a more charming human being. Olivia was the essence of summer, her sunshine, warmth and grace are what always come to mind when I think of her. I will miss her very much.”

Mariah Carey remembers performing “Hopelessly Devoted To You” with Newton-John on stage in Melbourne, Australia, years ago.

The ‘Fantasy’ singer posted photos of the performance and called it a ‘moment I’ll never forget’ in a follow-up Tweeter.

“I was also blessed to be in her presence on many other occasions and she was one of the kindest, most generous and lovely people I have ever met,” Carey said in his third and last Tweeterwhich included other instances where she had shared the stage with Newton-John.

On Tuesday, Dolly Parton penned a heartfelt message for the actor on instagram.

“So sad to have lost my special friend Olivia Newton-John,” Parton wrote. “So happy our lives crossed paths. I know her voice sings beautifully with the angles.”

To show how much the songwriter meant to her, Kate Hudson uploaded a instagram video of her singing “Hopelessly Devoted To You” while cradling her 3-year-old daughter, Rani Rose.

“There are a handful of people in my life who inspired me to lock myself in my bedroom and sing at the top of my lungs in the mirror,” she captioned the clip, adding, “May- all of us today sing for Olivia and celebrate her brave years of struggle.”

Julianne Hough, who performed her version of Sandy Olsson for Foxs Grease Live! in 2016, also wrote a tribute to instagram.

She uploaded a slideshow of several photos of her and Newton-John smiling together.

Like so many others, Olivia has always been my heroine, she captioned the photos. Discovering her magnetic energy as an artist and actress came first, but it was her heart that really captured mine. Forever an icon and a legend!

Dionne Warwick paid tribute to her dear friend the Twitter.

In response to news of Newton-Johns’ death, she tweeted, Another angelic voice has been added to the Heavenly Choir. Not only was Olivia a dear friend, but one of the nicest people I’ve had the pleasure of recording and performing with.

Warwick continued, I will definitely miss her. She now rests in the arms of the Heavenly Father.

Australian pop star Kylie Minogue has shared that she’s been a longtime fan of Newton-John.

Since the age of ten, I have loved and admired Olivia Newton John. And, I always will, she said on Twitter. She has been and always will be an inspiration to me in so many ways. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. x ONJ4EVER.

Minogues’ tweet also included a black and white photo from Australia’s National Film and Sound Archive of her standing beside and admiring the physical singer.

Rod Stewart added an image of the Newton-Johns transformation at the end of Grease to his Publish.

The musician described Newton-John as the perfect woman, beautiful, with a lot of balance and with a certain Australian sophistication.

He said his spandex pants in Grease inspired his Do Ya Think Im Sexy era, named after his hit single.

Viola Davis reacted to an article about the death of the actors and said, Oh man!!! You were my childhood!! Your talent, your balance, your beauty!! Rest in glorious peace. God bless your family… and thank you for creating everlasting memories.

Gabrielle Union revealed that Grease is her favorite movie and that she has been a Newton-John fan for years.

My sister and I watched Xanadu more times than I could count. Sending so much love and prayers to a true gift of woman and talent, she tweeted.

George Takei referenced Newton-Johns’ 1980 fantasy film Xanadu and his solo Grease Hopelessly Devoted To You in his tribute.

The Star Trek actor wrote: We have lost a great iconic artist in Olivia Newton John, who left us too soon at 73. I hope she is now in the great Xanadu beyond.

He concluded, Know that we are forever desperately devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and joy.

Oscar winner Marlee Matlin reminded working with Newton-John on the 1996 drama Its My Party.

I remember being so starstruck when I met her at my first Hollywood gathering for Paramount, she tweeted, along with a black and white photo of the Its My set. Party. She was the softest, brightest light and I loved getting to know her on Its My Party. RIP dear, sweet Olivia.