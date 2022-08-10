Actor Ezra Miller is accused of stealing liquor from a Vermont home





Authorities charged actor Ezra Miller with stealing several bottles of liquor from a Vermont home on Monday in the latest legal issues the 29-year-old actor is facing. Miller, who has a starring role in the 2023 superhero film “The Flash,” allegedly stole the bottles just before 5 p.m. on May 1 from a home in Stamford, in the southwest of the state, said Vermont State Police in a press release. . No one was home at the time, police said. The statement said the surveillance video and statements linked Miller to the criminal crime. Miller was found Sunday, received a citation and was ordered to appear for arraignment on September 26, according to the statement. A spokesperson for Miller declined to comment. Miller, who uses the pronouns they/them, was arrested twice in Hawaii earlier this year for disorderly conduct and second-degree assault. In one incident in March, they were accused of shouting obscenities at patrons while singing karaoke and grabbing the microphone of a 23-year-old woman at a Hilo bar. Miller did not contest one count of disorderly conduct and paid a $500 fine. In one incident in April, they allegedly threw a chair at a 26-year-old woman, hitting her during a private meeting in Phoa, authorities said. The outcome of the case was not immediately clear. A rep for the actor did not respond to requests for comment on these and other prior allegations. In a separate incident, a Massachusetts mother was granted a temporary protective order against Miller in June. The order, which was sought on behalf of the woman’s 12-year-old child, was granted after the judge found the child faced “a substantial likelihood of immediate danger of harassment”. In a separate case, Indigenous lawyer and environmental activist Chase Iron Eyes sought a protective order asking Miller to cease all contact with his family, including his 18-year-old non-binary child, Tokata Iron Eyes, about this which he described as their abusive relationship. The Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court granted the order. Tokata Iron Eyes, who also identified himself as Gibson, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Tokata has previously denied their father’s allegations and in comments published Monday by Insiderthey called it a “disgusting and irresponsible smear campaign”. Tokata Iron Eyes did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The allegations against Miller sparked a social media campaign urging Warner Bros. to remove “The Flash”, which is scheduled for release in June 2023, from its schedule. Last week, Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav said the DC Comics-adapted movie is going according to plan.

