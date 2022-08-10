County commissioners hold hearing on marijuana sales







Flathead County commissioners will hold a public hearing on Wednesday to seek opinions on marijuana sales in the county. The meeting is set for 9 a.m. at the historic courthouse, 800 S. Main St. in Kalispell. The hearing comes a week after commissioners approved resolutions asking voters to implement a 3% tax on marijuana sales. Flathead County public information officer Steven White said the commissioners wanted to give the public an opportunity to comment on the legal sale of adult-use marijuana and to voice any concerns about state law that allows local government authority to regulate marijuana sales. White said the commissioners are not currently considering a resolution asking voters if they want to opt out of recreational marijuana sales. Commissioner Brad Abell said several state lawmakers and citizens have contacted the commissioners to raise concerns about recreational marijuana. I support a public comment and hearing because I believe it is healthy for the public to have a say in the government process, several people have told me that because of the way the initiative [190] was formulated when it was placed on the ballot they thought they had voted against when they had in fact voted for, Abell said in an email to Inter Lake. Personally, I was all against the passage of recreational cannabis legalization, but at this point I don’t believe we can put the toothpaste back in the tube, and we should look back at how prohibition worked or no 100 years ago. Initiative 190 legalized marijuana for adult use in counties that passed it. Flathead voters approved recreational sales by a 7-point margin in the 2020 election. House Bill 701 implemented and created regulations for recreational marijuana in the state. One of the provisions of the bill allows counties and municipalities to vote to opt out of legalization. The bill also authorizes an excise tax on marijuana via a ballot initiative in counties where a majority of voters have approved legalization. County commissioners on August 2 by a 2-1 vote passed two resolutions regarding the potential tax. Voters will be asked separately to approve a tax on recreational marijuana and medical marijuana. Ahead of the vote, commissioners held a July 27 public hearing on a possible marijuana tax. Less than a dozen people showed up for the hearing and only two provided comments. Managing Editor Heidi Desch can be reached at 758-4421 or [email protected]



