‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller cited for burglary after allegedly stealing booze – Atlanta’s CW69

Ezra Miller of Sons of an Illustrious Father performs at Omeara on December 08, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)

(CNN) The Flash actor Ezra M. Miller is charged with stealing liquor in May from a Vermont home while the owners were away, according to state law enforcement.

Vermont State Police have found probable cause to charge the actor with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling in the city of Stamford, according to a police news release.

READ MORE: “The Most Hated Man on the Internet”

After being alerted to a possible burglary on May 1, police found that several bottles of alcohol had been taken from the residence, the statement said. Surveillance footage and statements gave police a likely reason to charge Miller, the statement said, but he gave no details.

The actor, who previously appeared as The Flash in several DC superhero movies, received a citation on Sunday, according to state police spokesman Adam Silverman.

Miller is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court on September 26 on a burglary arraignment, according to the statement.

READ MORE: Actor David Warner has died

CNN reached out to Millers’ reps for comment, but did not hear back.

The actor stars in an upcoming The Flash movie, which is a DC Films production. DC Films is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, which is also the parent company of CNN.

In March, Miller was arrested in Hilo, Hawaii, and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment following an incident at a bar, police say. On April 19, the actor did not contest and was fined $500 for disorderly conduct, according to a court filing. The harassment charge was dismissed.

Correction: An earlier version of this story gave the wrong name of the company behind The Flash. It’s a DC Films production.

NO MORE NEWS: Pat Benatar stopped singing “Hit Me With Your Best Shot”

The-CNN-Wire

& 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia company. All rights reserved.