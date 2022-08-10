Comment: Dear Hollywood: if you want to whitewash, go all the way

In Hollywood, truth is stranger than fiction.

Thursday, Deadline announced that Pineapple Express and This Is the End’s James Franco has been cast as Cuban dictator Fidel Castro in Alina of Cuba, a biopic based on the life of his daughter, Alina Fernndez.

On Friday, after the casting of a white American actor as a prominent Latin American political figure drew widespread condemnation online (including some very pointed critiques of the actor John Leguizamo), one of the film producers provided an explanation.

“[W]We used Fidel Castros’ ancient Galician heraldry as a focal compass, then combed through all the ranks of Latin-rooted actors in Hollywood to find someone with a similar facial structure, says producer John Martinez OFelan. in a press release.

Running a thorough search of our hopes through the eye of the Spanish and Portuguese genealogy that the Galicians held, we found that James, by far, had the closest facial resemblance to any major players in our industry, meaning that the goal would be to build her character accent and wife have a great on-screen match to intrigue audiences and bring the story to life with true visual integrity.

No, I’m not quoting the Onion. This is a real statement from the movie producer.

Alina Fernndez, daughter of Fidel Castro, is the subject of a planned biopic. (Gerald Herbert/Associated Press)

Those involved in the project have taken great pains to point out that the film features Latino actors in other roles, including Salvadoran Cuban Ana Villafae in the title role of Fernndez and Argentinian Ma Maestro as Natalia Naty. Revuelta, Fernandez’s mother. On Saturday, Fernndez herself expressed her support for the decision to choose Franco. Like her Deadline: James Franco bears an obvious physical resemblance to Fidel Castro, aside from his skills and charisma.

Never mind that Francos’ casting does nothing for Latino representation in American film, which is in general atrocious. Never mind that this contributes to a continued erasure of Latinos from American popular culture. Never mind that studios spent the months following the 2020 uprisings talking about pipelines and inclusion just to serve Franco (who, it should also be noted, faced allegations of bad behavior from several colleagues and students). Never mind that Latino audiences in the United States are continually subjected to terrible on-screen Spanish. Never mind the convoluted talk of DNA on Galician heraldry.

Does James Franco, a guy who usually has the demeanor of someone who’s dived into Pineapple Express, really the best guy to play a caffeinated Cuban dictator? A leader who, whatever you may have thought of his politics, was a magnetic speaker who holds the record for the longest speech to the United Nations General Assembly between 1945 and 1976?

Does a producer really look pictures of Castros’ 4-hour marathon speech, the transcript of which comprises 40 single-spaced, letter-sized pages if printedand say to themselves: what if we had this guy who could barely house a Oscars telecast? And then, when people asked why this plum role of perhaps the most prominent Latin American leader of the 20th century couldn’t possibly be cast by a Latino actor, respond by producing a statement that reads like the End User License Agreement for 23andMe?

It’s like a storyline from The Producers.

In this popular musical, a pair of Broadway money men try to get rich by intentionally producing a Broadway flop. Which got me thinking…

Why just whitewash the role of Fidel Castro? Why not create the more whitewashed, non-Cuban version of Alina from Cuba a House of spirits for the new millennium, a Perez family in the age of the internet? If you are going to whitewash, GO ALL THE WAY. Make it so awkward and unbearable that people will remember it with the same embarrassed wonder they usually reserve for that hot tub sex scene in Showgirls.

Inspired by what is obviously an incredible and lucrative idea, I called Rosa Lowinger, the Cuban and Los Angeles-based author of Tropicana Nights: The Life and Times of Cuba’s Legendary Nightclub. Together, we’re projecting a whole new image that people will be talking about for decades. Our working title: Springtime for Castro.

Here is our dream team:

Fidel Castro: Played by James Franco, of course. He has a shaggy beard. And, as we’ve already established, his ancestors hail from the same 4 million square kilometer continent as Castros. Franco will have to work on developing his accent, but we’ll get bonus points if he mangles the r in compaero! aka comrade in Cuban. This will be part of the charm of the films.

Ernesto Che Guevara: Seth Rogen is our shoo-in for the Argentinian revolutionary, of course. He might even do a Motorcycle Diaries prequel. I mean, the GIFs Already exists.

Fulgencio Batista: The role of the Cuban dictator whom Castro overthrew goes to Nathan Lane channeling his best Gomez from The Addams Family musical. Plus, he was pretty good on The Producers.

Camilo Cienfuegos: Cienfuegos was the hottest of the Fidels companions, known for his love of the dance floor and checkers. He was presumed dead after a plane crash at sea at the start of the revolutions, before the regime froze into autocratic rule. A martyr taken too soon? Or does Cienfuegos secretly live in Las Vegas? Either way, it’s the perfect role for Adam Driver.

Naty Revolt: The socialite who sold her jewelry to support the bearded (the bearded ones) in their early days, even sewing uniforms for them, Revuelta was known as one of the most deliciously beautiful women in Cuba. She had an affair with Castro in the 1950s (while he was still married to his wife, Mirta Daz-Balart) and this union produced a daughter, Alina. The Revuelta character couldn’t be a better fit for Catherine Zeta-Jones. It would be a perfect marriage of two previous roles the Welsh performer has inhabited: the cunning heroine of Zorro and the ruthless drug lord in Lifetimes Godmother of cocaine.

Alina Fernandez: Long estranged from her father (Castro only belatedly recognized her as his daughter), Fernndez fled Cuba in her thirties disguised as a Spanish tourist and later became an outspoken anti-communist activist. Zooey Deschanel is the perfect person. She and Alina share brown hair DNA.

Ruby Hart Phillips: It is the New York Times journalist who covered the Cuban revolution at its beginnings. We were going to go with Nicole Kidman, because it’s obviously a set picture with a lot of star power. But as part of the story, she sleeps with a revolutionary, because in Hollywoodland, this is the kind of thing that women journalists do.

CIA officer: Every movie set in the midst of a revolution in Latin America needs a CIA agent. We name Vin Diesel because he did well in car racing all over Havanas Malecn in Fate of the Furious. More importantly, it will attract action fans to this important historical drama.

If you are a Hollywood producer and would like to choose what promises to be a poignant piece of cinematic history, please contact The Times Rights and Permissions Department. Our lawyers are at your side.