Pac-Man is getting a live-action movie made by Bandai Namco Entertainment and Wayfarer Studios

Pac-Man has made its way out of the arcade and onto the big screen.

The popular video game character has a live-action movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Bandai Namco Entertainment, the company responsible for creating the character, and Wayfarer Studios are collaborating on the film.

Wayfarer Studios has produced films such as Five Feet Apart and Clouds among many others.

Pac-Man was created in 1980. Originally called Puck Man in Japan, the video game character has had a lasting impact on popular culture.

He appeared in films such as Wreck-It-Ralph, Ready Player One and more.

THR also reported that the film will be “based on an original idea by Chuck Williams” who produced Sonic the Hedgehog.

Since the film is still in its early stages, no director or cast member has been announced for the venture.

The success of movies like Sonic the Hedgehog almost certainly helped this next Pac-Man movie get the green light.

The first film, released in 2020, grossed nearly $320 million worldwide against an $85 million budget. Its sequel, released earlier this year, grossed north of $400 million, according to box office mojo.

It is not yet known which members of the Pac-Man universe could appear in the film. Ms. Pac-Man, who became a popular character when her game was first released in 1982, could make an appearance.

The ghosts, who pursue Pac-Man in the arcade game, may appear in the film, although the creators could dig deeper into the character’s rogues’ gallery and choose a lesser-known villain, such as Count Pacula or Mesmerelda, to play. confront the hungry hero.