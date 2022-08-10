The Original Predator Actor Responds to Prey on Hulu





The fifth part of Predator series, Prey takes the sci-fi horror franchise back in time, setting the action years before the events of its predecessors. The new version, which is currently among the top movies on Hulu, has received critical acclaim – with the film’s star, Amber Midthunder, at the center of it all. Now a particular actor from the original 1987 the film shared some thoughts on the production, and he didn’t hold back. Predator fans most likely remember Bill Duke for his role as Sergeant “Mac” Eliot, who was part of the private military team that took on the titular tech-savvy alien. In a Twitter post, the 79-year-old actor and director praised Hulu’s action flick and welcomed actress Amber Midthunder to the franchise’s family: Did you watch the #PreyMovie on @hulu, if not, watch it. It’s an amazing movie and @AmberMidthunder is phenomenal. This young woman has a great career ahead of her. As @GovJVentura mentioned… welcome to the #Predator family. “I see you.” #Success #Blessings pic.twitter.com/mFxiVLYGAGAugust 9, 2022 See more (Image credit: 20th Century Studios) Prey centers on the Comanche nation in 1719, during which a skilled young warrior protects her tribe from a highly evolved human predator who culls humans for sport. An actual member of the Fort Peck Sioux tribe, Amber Midthunder was perfect for the lead role of Naru but, of course, her heritage alone isn’t what made her the right choice. When Midthunder auditioned, director Dan Trachtenberg felt she had an incredible ability to say so much with so little dialogue and could convey the weight of the story through her physique. Arnold Schwarzenegger may have kicked ass as the leader of the original film, but Naru also overcomes sexism in her tribe as she becomes entangled with the dangerous creature that threatens her home. This adds another interesting layer to his story. Today’s best Hulu deals (opens in a new tab) at Hulu (opens in a new tab) (opens in a new tab) at Hulu (opens in a new tab) As I mentioned, Bill Duke is far from alone in praising the Roswell, New Mexico alum and the movie itself. Critics keep talking about Amber Midthuner. CinemaBlend’s review of Prey also praised the actress and noted the character’s compelling development throughout the film. Other reviewers felt that Midthunder did a great job with his stunts and brought a high level of authenticity to his character. While the Native American actress may not be new to the industry, it looks like this movie will really put her on the map. The film currently has a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes with an 81% Audience Score. Social media reactions to the news Predator film were also incredibly positive. Many took to Twitter and called it the best of the series, with some even saying it surpassed the original. Many seemed to particularly enjoy the overarching action sequences and compelling characters. And of course, many people agreed that it was a good performance for her leading lady. If an actor from the original Predator the film gave us his word that Prey is a must see, so I’d say it’s worth a visit. You can watch the epic prequel Bill Duke calls “phenomenal” using a Hulu Subscription .

