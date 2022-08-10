Mandy Moore to be honored at 2022 HCA TV Awards – Billboard





Actress, director, singer and songwriter Mandy Moore will receive the Virtuoso Award at the 2022 HCA TV Awards on Saturday, August 13. The awards are given by the Hollywood Critics Association. The two-night event will take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. on August 13-14. Explore Explore See the latest videos, graphics and news See the latest videos, graphics and news “Over the past two decades, Mandy Moore has gone from pop superstar to actress to director,” said HCA founder Scott Menzel. “Moore’s talent is undeniable and his work on It’s us reinforces this as she was able to combine all of her talents in this final chapter which included a multi-faceted performance that left millions around the world in tears. The HCA TV Awards will be presented live and broadcast live both nights on the Official HCA YouTube Channel and through the HCA app, which is now available for download on Apple TV and Roku. Dulcé Sloan, Comedy Central correspondent The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, will serve as host for the first night, dedicated to the broadcast and cable categories. Comedian Tig Notaro will host the second night, dedicated to streaming categories. Presenters for both nights include Alfonso Herrera, Ana de la Reguera, Anjali Bhimani, Arden Cho, Auli’i Cravalho, Ayo Edebiri, Brett Goldstein, Carl Anthony Payne II, Celina Smith, Chloe Cherry, Colman Domingo, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Danny Pudi, Dichen Lachman, Diggy Simmons, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Garret Dillahunt, Geneviève Angelson, Hannah Waddingham, Iliza Shlesinger, Jake Borelli, James Lance, Jaren Lewison, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Jennifer Morrison, Jen Tullock, Johnny Sibilly, Jon Huertas, Justin Hartley, Kaitlyn Dever, Karen Pittman, Kevin McKidd, Martha Kelly, Martha Plimpton, Mark Proksch, Maxim Baldry, MeKai Curtis, Michael Mando, Michelle Visage, Milo Ventimiglia, Nico Santos, Paul Walter Hauser, Robin Thede, Sam Richardson, Toheeb Jimoh , Tom Ellis and Zach Gilford. Additionally, the Hollywood Critics Association announced its partnership with Petco Love and Big Love Animal Rescue to turn the 2022 HCA TV Awards into a two-night rescue animal adoption event. “We hope to shine a spotlight on shelter dogs and help a few of them find their forever homes,” adds HCA co-founder Ashley Menzel. There will be a designated Petco Love stage and rehearsal, with rescue dogs and puppies on the red carpet on both nights. Additionally, during the ceremonies’ afterparties, HCA TV Awards guests will have the opportunity to adopt a rescue dog. The 2022 HCA TV Awards will be produced by DIGA Studios and Content.23 Media. Founded in 2016, the Hollywood Critics Association has a stated mission to “bring together a diverse and passionate group of entertainment critics and journalists who represent the voices of a new era in Hollywood.” The HCA is made up of 148 members from across the United States For more information, visit HollywoodCriticsAssociation.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.billboard.com/music/awards/mandy-moore-hollywood-critics-association-hca-tv-awards-1235124511/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos