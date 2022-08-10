10 Twin Cities Events To Attend In August – The Minnesota Daily





End your summer in style with lawn parties, vintage sales, drive-ins and more.

If you’ve lived a summer in the Twin Cities, fleeting as they are, it’s hard to deny the kind of Midwestern magic that comes with them. From the Stone Arch Bridge Festival fireworks to an evening ride on the Betty Dangers Ferris wheel, there are a host of experiences that epitomize this summertime experience. End your summer at one of these events. 1. August Lawn Party at the American Swedish Institute Play lawn games, browse the galleries of the museum, and listen to Eastern European folk-rock band Slovczech at the American Swedish Institute. Find festival food to buy from FIKA. Admission $20 per person. August 12 2. Vintage on a penny Tandem Vintage founder Amanda Baumann is hosting her sixth annual Vintage On A Dime sale this month. Stop by if you’re in the mood to poke around a neatly curated garage sale. Other vendors include Bekah Worley, Rare Press, Glam Diggers Vintage, Salty Vintage and Theres A Party In My Plants. August 13 3. Gimme Gimme Disco at the University Theater Rock out to ABBA’s greatest hits at Gimme Gimme Disco, a disco party inspired by the Swedish band. Tickets from $17. August 13 4. The Decemberists at Festival Field Baroque pop band The Decemberists will play old hits and tease new tunes at Festival Field. Tickets start at $45. August 14 5. Wild Nights at the Minnesota Zoo Have you ever wanted to explore the zoo after hours? Here is your chance. Wild Nights, the Minnesota Zoos 21+ festival series, offers attendees the chance to stroll the grounds, listen to live music, and grab a drink. Tickets start at $40. August 18 6. Irish Fair Head to Harriet Island Park for the craic and celebrate good old Irish at the Minnesota Irish Fair. Admission is $20. August 12-14 7. Sounds for rests Grab a blanket and head to the hilltop Walkers Wurtele Upper Gardens to soak up Sounds for Silents, a live music and film event from the Ruben/Bentson Moving Image Collection. Food trucks on site. FREE ENTRANCE. August 18 8. Market After Dark Browse the Northeast Farmers’ Market at night, held every fourth Tuesday of the month from May through October at the Bauhaus. Grab a drink, check out a variety of local vendors, and listen to DJ sets from the Ring Toss Twins. August 23 9. Leon Bridges at the Armory Neo-soul singer-songwriter Leon Bridges, perhaps best known for his 2015 hit Coming Home, is in town for The Boundless Tour with Little Dragon. Tickets starting at $67. August 25 10. Portugal. The man on the podium Do you still feel it? If so, grab Portugal. The man at the Minnesota State Fair. Other guests include the Manchester Orchestra and local trio Bad Bad Hats. Tickets from $27. August 27

