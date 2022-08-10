Marathi veteran actor Pradeep Patwardhan has died





Marathi actor Pradeep Patwardhan died on Tuesday August 9 at his residence in Mumbai after suffering a heart attack. The news of his sad demise was confirmed earlier today by All India Radio News. Shortly after, fans of the veteran stars took to social media to share their condolences. Actor Vijay Patkar who had worked with Patwardhan in Lavu ka Laath and Chashme Bahaddar said PTI, “He [Patwardhan] died of a heart attack today around 7-8am at his home in Girgaon. He had serious health issues, but that was five years ago. He was actively working in the industry. This is shocking and disheartening news.” Even the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde shared his sympathies. Pradeep Patvardhan, the evergreen actor who ruled the hearts of audiences with his graceful acting in Marathi cinema, has tragically passed away. With his departure, the Marathi art world has lost a great artist, he writes in Marathi. Supriya Sule, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party, offered her condolences to the actor’s family and fans on social media. Deeply saddened to learn of the death of veteran Marathi actor Pradeep Patwardhan. Sincere condolences. My thoughts and prayers with his family, fans and followers,” she wrote. Deeply saddened to learn of the death of veteran Marathi actor Pradeep Patwardhan. Sincere condolences. My thing t.co/KSzxGskvWc — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022 On the other hand, actor Renuka Shahane took to his account and wrote, “Om Shanti Pradeep Patwardhan Heartfelt Tribute.” Pradeep Patwardhan was well known for his work in the theater, with Moruchi Mavashi being his most popular play. He has also appeared in Marathi movies and TV shows. His famous works include Ek Full Chaar Demi (1991), A dancing parties (1995), Mee Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy (2009), Gola Berij (2012), Police Line (2016), 1234 (2016), and more. The actor has also acted in Bollywood films including Anurag Kashyaps Bombay Velvet . His final rites will take place at a crematorium in Girgaon around 3 p.m. today. Patwardhan is survived by his wife and one son.

