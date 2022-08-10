CORUS ENTERTAINMENT RECEIVES TSX APPROVAL TO AMEND NORMAL PURCHASE BUYOUT OFFER

TORONTO, August 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Corus Entertainment Inc. (“Corus” or the “Company”) (TSX: CJR.B) announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) has accepted the notice filed by the Company to amend its issuer bid in normal course of business (“OPRCN”). The amendment increases the maximum number of Class B Non-Voting Shares that may be redeemed by 9,669,705 Class B Non-Voting Shares, representing approximately 5% of the Company’s free float at January 3, 202219,339,410 Class B non-voting shares, representing approximately 10% of the Company’s “free float” at January 3, 2022. Daily redemptions will be limited to a maximum of 231,935 Class B Non-Voting Shares, representing 25% of the average daily trading volume for the six months ended December 31, 2021 (i.e. 927,743 Class B Non-Voting Shares), except when purchases are made pursuant to the “Bulk Purchase Exception” of the TSX Rules. No other terms of the public buyback offer have been modified.

Procurement under the OPRC began on January 17, 2022 and will end no later than January 16, 2023, and are made through normal course purchases made through the facilities of the TSX, other designated exchanges and/or other Canadian trading systems. Under its current OPR, as of July 27, 2022the Company repurchased 7,646,900 non-voting Class B shares, at a weighted average price of $4.30.

In deciding to modify the tender offer, the Company believes that, although the macroeconomic environment is likely to be difficult in the short to medium term, the market price of the Class B Non-Voting Shares could, from time to time, other, do not fully reflect their long term. -term value. Accordingly, the purchase of Class B Non-Voting Shares would be in the best interest of the Company and would be an attractive and appropriate use of available funds. Although the Company currently intends to acquire its Class B Non-Voting Shares pursuant to the issuer bid, the Company will not be obligated to make any purchases and the purchases may be suspended by Company at any time.

