8 Bollywood Movie Characters Who Didn’t Deserve To Be Friends





There’s no doubt that our film industry and toxic characters go hand in hand likedal tadka and chawal. While there are a million movies that have given us serious couple goals, there are a few more where certain brilliant characters have been zoned out. And today we decided to compile a list of some movie characters who are not worth being friends. Continue reading. Source: Amazon Prime Video 1. Aman (Salman Khan) – Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Honestly, why was he even friend-zoned? I mean, he was the only male character in this whole movie that made any real sense. Just like several other good guys, he was rejected by his own fiancé, Anjali (Kajol), for a douchebag. Source: netflix 2.Nisha (Karisma Kapoor)-Dil Toh Pagal Hai What honestly was his fault? She fell in love with her best friend, Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan), that’s all. Yes, she was a possessive friend and team member, but that’s what love does to people. She definitely deserved a better ending in the movie. Source: Amazon Prime Video 3. Laurent (Mehdi Nebbou) – English Vinglish I swear, this man deserved so much better. To understand and support Shashi (Sridevi) without even knowing his language, he always defended it. To be honest, I always wanted her to end up with him because he understood and respected her more than her own husband. Source: Zee5 4. Anjali (Ayesha Jhulka) – Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar Remember how she dedicated an entire love song to her best friend, Sanjay (Aamir Khan), and he dedicated the same song to someone else? My God, it hurts. Even when she tries to help him, he fights and ignores her. However, she still helped him win that last cycling competition, proving that she was a great friend. Source: Zee5 5. Aditi (Kalki Koechlin) – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani To be very honest, he was the most relatable friend zone character we’ve ever seen in movies. She fell in love with her best friend, Avi (Aditya Roy Kapur), but he didn’t and they went on with their respective lives. Not only did she find herself a great guy, Taran (Kunaal Roy Kapur), but she also saved her friendship from turning sour. Source: netflix 6. Omar (Neil Nitin Mukesh) – New York Tune Jo Na Kahathe song that still gives us goosebumps every time we listen to it, rightfully taught us the meaning of unrequited love. When he sees the love of his life, Maya (Katrina Kaif) again after burying her love for eight long years, it was a bittersweet moment for all of us. Source: Amazon Prime Video 7. Akira (Anushka Sharma) – Jab Tak Hai Jaan This dynamic and cheerful character certainly did not deserve to be friends. From a serious officer to a fun-loving man, she completely changed the life of Samar (Shah Rukh Khan). She brought love back into her life by giving up her own love. Source: Amazon Prime Video 8.Veronica (Deepika Padukone) – Cocktail I think it’s safe to say she deserved better than just being a friend. From supporting her boyfriend, Gautam (Saif Ali Khan) and his family drama to helping a stranger, Meera (Diana Penty), who later became her best friend, she did everything she could to keep her tribe happy. . And what did she get in return? Pain, betrayal and backstabbing? Source: Zee5 Well, that’s the fault of our scripts and the plots of the movies!

