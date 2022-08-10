Pingu’s first voice actor, Carlo Bonomi, has died aged 85





Pingu voice actor Carlo Bonomi has died aged 85, it has been confirmed (Picture: YouTube/HIT Entertainment) The man who brought Pingu to life has died at the age of 85, it has been confirmed. The famous voice actor Carlo Bonomi died on Saturday August 6 in his country of origin, Italy. The star was best known for voicing Pingu and the entire Little Penguin family in the early seasons of the children’s clay show. In a statement to Metro.co.uk, translated from Italian, his friend and former colleague Franco Cavani said: I remember him with pleasure for his humanity and his great professionalism. Cavani, who had worked with Bonomi on adverts for two decades between the 1970s and 1990s, added that you always play it safe with him. He recalled how Bonomi was always able to perfect his lines in one take and paid tribute to his professionalism.

Caption: Carlo Bonomi is the voice behind Pingu (Photo by: Youtube) Copyright: YouTube

Pingu was absolutely adored by generations of children around the world (Picture: HIT Entertainment) He used to bring a burst of joy and humor to the recording studio, drawing everyone present into something like a creative happening. Cavani described his old friend as a great professional, in his own unique and inimitable way. Between the 1990s and 2000s, when Pingu first aired on Swiss network SF DRS, Bonomi developed the iconic Penguin language that continued for decades, even as Pingu was voiced by other actors. . He also voiced many characters from the Italian show Carosello and La Linea until 1986, as well as the cartoon series Stripy which also aired in the 1980s. Bonomi also helped translate popular American cartoons into the Italian language and had previously voiced iconic characters such as Mickey Mouse and Fred Flintstone for Italian television. In addition to dubbing, Bonomi has worked as a clown in his home country and is said to have recorded the train announcements for Milan Central Station. Its voice announcements are believed to have remained in use at the station until 2008. After: Tendency

News of Bominis’ death first emerged on Saturday, with fans paying tribute to the actor on Twitter. The beloved star leaves behind a daughter, Paola, who is said to have followed in her father’s footsteps and also works as a voice actress. You have a story? If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page. . MORE: Rare penguin called Pingu accidentally travels almost 2,000 miles in New Zealand

MORE: Fire Emblem and Persona 5 voice actor Billy Kametz dies at 35







