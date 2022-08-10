John Cena Shares Heartwarming Advice The Rock Gave About Going to Hollywood





Dwayne The Rock Johnson and John Cena are two of the biggest movie stars in the world, but the former paved the way for Cena to go to Hollywood.

Dwayne The Rock Johnson and John Cena are two of the biggest attractions of WWE history, and both are also major movie stars at this point in their respective careers. The first did not struggle Wrestle Mania 32, where he crushed Erick Rowan in record time. Cena is trying to make time to return to the squared circle, but said at his 20th birthday celebration that he doesn’t know when he might be able to return. Chances are good fans will never see them on the same wrestling card again, but the two almost always make headlines for their exploits in Hollywood. VIDEO OF THE DAY It was The Rock who paved the way for Cena to do what he does with his movie career. The Man You Can’t See would be the first to say it. It’s something John used to tear Dwayne up for during their epic WWE mic encounters, but he’s since come to appreciate the paved path of prime-time pro wrestling. It’s something John Cena is still grateful for to this day. Related: AEW Has A Serious Main Event Problem The Face That Runs The Place said it while making a Q&A at Comic-Con Whales. When asked if The Great One ever gave him any advice before getting into acting, he said: “I was able to ask him, ‘Hey man, do you have any advice?’ He said: ‘They asked you there for a reason man; be yourself.’ He, in that single sentence, allowed me to calm down. Allowed me to be myself, when I really am an idiot. And [the movie Train Wreck] allowed me to do it on screen. Naked. He’s the reason I’m here.” (h/t at SEScoops.com for transcription)

The Rock and John Cena are once-in-a-lifetime WWE stars The relationship between Cena and Johnson is vast and interesting, perhaps worthy of a Hollywood movie one day. The two are the latest of a dying breed in professional wrestling: Cena and The Rock are names that, when announced ahead of time, will actually sell tickets and get on-screen eyeballs that don’t would generally not be there. Simply put: There aren’t many draws left in WWE, but Cena and The Rock are real movers. Roman Reigns may claim to be, but the numbers don’t lie. Cena comes across as his usual humble self during this interview, and it’s clear why he’s always been WWE’s go-to ambassador. WWE fans have long mocked Cena, not without good reason, but now he’s being greeted as a hero every time he appears. Ditto for The Rock, who generated some of the loudest pops in wrestling history. The company couldn’t ask for better people to represent it to the mainstream media, and neither The Rock nor Cena have forgotten their roots in WWE.

Next: WWE’s New Storytelling Trick Is A Huge Advantage Over AEW Sources: Q&A at Comic-Con Whales, SEScoops.com

