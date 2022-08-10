Entertainment
Your daily horoscope for Wednesday August 10, 2022 All Naija Entertainment
It seems that many of us are just eager to embark on new plans and projects that may have been in the works for a while or exciting opportunities that have unexpectedly opened up before our eyes.
However, whether we are being questioned, need answers, or are just being cautious, something seems to hold us back.
It may take some real research or a leap of faith, but it seems like the odds are there and somehow we should seize the day before the opportunities slip away.
Leo, think twice before you jump into something that could have consequences.
Libra, do not doubt yourself if there is something that could brighten your future.
Ahead, you will find all the horoscopes of the astrological signs of August 10, 2022.
Read on for your full predictions.
Ram
March 21 to April 20
You may have managed to avoid an awkward and embarrassing situation, but only postponed the inevitable?
As Mars aligns with Neptune, the cosmos encourages you to work gently to overcome your fears, rather than being held back by them, as you may be now.
Check here for everything you need to know about being an Aries
Bull
April 21 to May 21
Exciting encounters and opportunities may be heading your way.
But as things stand, with the current outlook unstable, you’ll need to be quick to take advantage.
Even then, they might disappear just when you seem lucky.
Check here everything you need to know about being a Taurus
Gemini
May 22 to June 21
Feeling excited about a goal that shows potential?
If you can’t wait to get there, you’re on the right track.
And yet, as fiery Mars aligns with seductive Neptune, there’s a chance that some self-doubt may creep in.
Don’t let that stop you, because you have way too much to gain right now.
Check here for everything you need to know about being a Gemini
Cancer
June 22 to July 23
Are you thinking of devoting yourself to a cause?
If that’s okay with you, dig a little deeper. Don’t immediately promise time or money until you know more.
Ask around, get a range of opinions and research online.
If you are satisfied with what you find, you can go further.
Check here for everything you need to know about being a Cancer.
Leo
July 24 to August 23
Today could be all about impulse control, as powerful energies could prompt you to do something you know you shouldn’t be doing.
Whether what you’re planning is a small diversion or something more risky, think carefully about the consequences before jumping in.
Virgin
August 24 to September 23
Someone might smile, but could they be jealous of you?
Venus’ lingering connection with Pluto can make them very emotional in response to your good news.
They’ll have a hard time staying cool if something they desperately want comes your way instead.
Balance
September 24 to October 23
You can if you think you can!
This is the attitude you need to keep in the forefront of your mind.
If you start doubting yourself, you won’t try anything that could have a positive impact on your future.
Once you’ve made your decision, stick to it.
It is worth watching to the end.
Scorpio
October 24 to November 22
If you’ve admired someone from afar, you’ll be ready to go further.
The only thing that could stop you is putting them on a pedestal and thinking that they are somehow better than you.
They’re human, just like you, so break the ice and have a chat.
Sagittarius
November 23 to December 21
You will be imaginative, especially when it comes to improving your lifestyle and home environment.
If you’re thinking of redecorating a room or two, or maybe the whole house, the days ahead are perfect for finding inspiration and thinking about the look you’re aiming for.
Capricorn
December 22 to January 21
There’s no need to be too specific about your plans, as erratic influences suggest it might be best to keep things simple.
With pissed off Uranus on the scene,
expect delays and disruptions.
Yet it might be these unexpected encounters that turn out to be the most exciting and delicious.
Aquarius
January 22 to February 19
The boundaries between you and another may be more porous than usual, and it may be difficult to disentangle their feelings from yours.
Want to clear your head? Walking in a peaceful environment can help you settle down, allowing you to know your own mind better and choose wisely.
Pisces
February 20 to March 20
You may feel justified in responding to someone or showing your annoyance if they have recently upset you.
With a harmonious Mars/Neptune bond underway, there is another way to solve this problem that won’t make matters worse.
This gentle alignment encourages you to forgive and forget. Let it all go.
