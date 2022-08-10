Entertainment
Subhash Ghai says Pardes was first offered to Madhuri Dixit | Bollywood
Filmmaker Subhash Ghai has revealed that he first told Pardes’ story to Madhuri Dixit but then decided to go for a new face rather than an established star. Monday marked the 25th anniversary of the film’s release. Starring Mahima Choudhry and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles, the film was directed by Subhash Ghai. (Also read: Subhash Ghai told Shah Rukh Khan to ‘avoid his romantic side’ in Pardes)
In an interview he did for his acting school Whistling Woods International, Subhash said: I first told the story and the character of Kusum Ganga to Madhuri Dixit and she liked the story. Madhuri was already a big star at that time. The people in my office also suggested that we take him.
He added, But when I worked out and wrote the full characterization, – a young, innocent village girl. A girl who sees a plane in the sky and thinks of going to America, a girl who wants to go to the United States because her friends also got married there, someone who dreams of getting married and going to America . But she is also the innocence of a teenager. I realized that I wouldn’t get that innocence from a star and a newcomer would easily. Mahima Chouhdry did.
The filmmaker also said that Mahima’s innocent laugh impressed him and he decided to take her along. He said people in his office suggested he get stars, so the project would get bigger and make more money, but he stuck to his choice.
Subhash Ghai also stated that Shah Rukh Khan was not initially ready to ditch his jeans and flashy shirts and wear pants for his character. Shah Rukh ko takleef thi ki films me pants kyu pehna rahe (SRK had a problem wearing pants), why not jeans?
Sharing the interview, Subhash tweeted, “Sharing my real life experiences with you in casting my stars in my film #PARDES released August 8, 1997. Celebrating its silver jubilee as still one of my most favorite films youth and families in its 25th year today. Please WATCH.”
He also shared a video of Mahima thanking the fans and crew for the film and the success that has gone through it. No one enjoyed the success of the #PARDES film celebrating the year of the silver jubilee this week as she shares it with me. She still earns a lot of money every month by attending marquee events all over India with her song I LOVE MY INDIA n filmfare award 4 best actress. She deserves. She is courageous.”
