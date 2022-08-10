ZOO NEWS: Conservation is more than just a word | News, Sports, Jobs





One of the main missions of a modern zoo is to support conservation in a variety of approaches. Of course, when most people think of the zoo, they think of animals. The operational aspects of a zoo are meant to remain mostly invisible and not necessarily part of the visitor experience. But somewhere in between, conservation efforts overlap both in front and behind the scenes. The conservation efforts of individual species are important in telling their stories and should be highlighted as part of the zoo’s efforts to educate visitors about their importance and share information about what they can do to help. The most operational efforts of the zoo’s endeavors include areas such as recycling or financial support for the conservation work of other organizations. There are hands-on efforts like setting up pollinator gardens, sending staff to help with on-the-ground conservation efforts, and even leading citizen science efforts like the FrogWatch program. The zoo has supported conservation efforts for many years. Most past efforts have focused on supporting giraffe and okapi programs. Over the years, the zoo has also worked hard to generate funds for conservation efforts through dedicated events, soliciting donations and selling conservation-related items in the zoo’s gift shop. In 2021, the zoo established a formal Conservation Committee made up of all staff interested in participating. The committee was formed to create a structure for conservation efforts to assess what the zoo should participate in and then what programs it could afford to actively participate in. When the committee started, everyone was so excited, and it seemed like there were so many new opportunities for the zoo to find new partners to share that excitement. However, one of the goals set when the committee was established was to work towards self-sufficiency for its conservation efforts. Currently, most conservation funds are generated through a 50/50 split with the Greater Minot Zoological Society for the giraffe feeding station and animal feeders in the farmyard. As you can imagine, these earnings are quite seasonal. As the committee grew and members recognized the budgetary limitations of supporting any programs they would like to participate in, new revenue ideas were introduced to increase conservation coffers and expand the committee’s efforts to that more programs can be included. Guardians volunteered their time to do behind-the-scenes tours of various approved areas, developed more interactive animal-specific recognition days such as World Giraffe Day, and whatever else they could do to help global efforts. . While there are currently signed commitments to a few conservation programs such as Penguin SAFE and the Okapi Conservation Project, others are less formal but equally important to the staff who care for the species they represent. The committee structure is still somewhat new to staff, as is learning the importance of budget constraints. But as the zoo grows, the staff eagerly anticipates expanding the committee with non-staff participants and continuing to find more creative ways to raise funds to allow the zoo to expand its support for the community and the world in which we live. Today’s breaking news and more to your inbox

