Local teacher enters competition to perform at the Hollywood Bowl | Local News





Danny Harring was a math teacher for 22 years, but after his parents died he knew it was time to focus on his dreams. Danny has loved music since birth and has been playing since he was 12 years old. I borrowed my best friend’s ramshackle acoustic guitar with a hole in it until finally my mom came out and bought me one, Danny said. Danny knew it was time to take his talent to the next level. The act of opening is owned by Audacy (formerly CBS Radio & Entercom) and has hosted over 235 of the nation’s top radio stations. The Opening Act is a contest where the artist can win to open for some of America’s biggest artists. Danny is currently competing in the contest and he sits in 2nd place. What happens if he wins? Danny would open for some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, perform at the world’s most famous Hollywood Bowl, in front of nearly 20,000 people, win $10,000, and meet producers and music executives to launch his career. HDDaiyNews.com asked Danny why he chose to enter the contest now, and he said it was all done by accident. One day he was scrolling his Facebook page and noticed this ad for the contest. He thought to himself, why not, and started answering some of the questions they were asking on the page. I never thought it would lead to this, Danny said. He explained how this contest gives him purpose and focus, at a time when he had no direction. Danny explained how much winning the contest means the world to him, and just thinking about performing in the Hollywood Bowl gives him chills. In the contest, the winner also receives $10,000, and Danny explained how he would donate money to end gun violence, especially mass school shootings. Being a teacher who causes is very important to me, said Danny. If Danny was to win the contest while he was still a teacher, he said, I don’t know. I mean, if I win, that would be an indication that I should devote more time to my music career. Danny says he’s still trying to decide what it would look like. “Right now I’m just enjoying the moment,” Danny shared. For more on Danny Harring and his chance of a lifetime, here’s the link on the website of the opening act. About the Author Kendra is currently a student at ASU, earning her bachelor’s degree in communications for mass media and journalism. Kendra started Knonnecting with Kendra, she hopes to connect with her community. If you or someone you know would like to connect with Kendra, email us,[email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hddailynews.com/news/local/local-teacher-enters-contest-to-perform-at-hollywood-bowl/article_0c86c3ee-1773-11ed-9f23-8f471a24aea5.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos