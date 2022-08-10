NYPD investigating whether Bronx couple struggled before jumping to their deaths: source





Investigators are looking into whether there was a struggle before an Albanian actor and his wife plunged to death from their Bronx apartment over the weekend, a senior law enforcement source said Tuesday. Florind Belliu, 35, an aspiring actor and filmmaker from Albania, and his wife Ornela Shehi, 28, were found in the backyard of 2199 Cruger Ave. around 9:15 a.m. Saturday after apparently jumping from the sixth floor, cops and law enforcement sources said. . There were signs in the apartment that said it wasn’t all Kumbaya, like they hadn’t just decided to leave their kids behind and jump in, the source told the Post. The source did not provide further details on the alleged signs. A suicide note was not forgotten, according to the source. Authorities are awaiting autopsy results to determine if Shehi suffered any injuries not indicative of a fall, the source said. As of late Tuesday morning, the city medical examiner’s office had not made a decision on whether Shehi or Bellius died. Investigators are looking into whether there was a struggle before a Bronx couple plunged to their deaths from their Cruger Avenue apartment on Saturday, a senior source said. Kevin C. Downs Florind Belliu, 35, was an aspiring actor and filmmaker from Albania. Florind Belliu/Facebook Ornela Shehi and Florind Belliu may have struggled before their deaths, a source says. Both are on hold while MOE awaits additional investigative information, a spokeswoman said, adding that signs could include further testing of remains or investigative material from the scene. Shehi was filmed diving from the sixth floor of the building and hitting the alley, with Belliu landing seconds later, sources told the Post a day after the couple died. The couple moved into the building with their two young children about four months ago, and authorities have never received any reports of domestic violence linked to the couple, according to law enforcement sources. Grieving neighbors gather at the scene where an Albanian actor and his wife collapsed in their Bronx apartment over the weekend. Kevin C. Downs Neighbors told the Post on Saturday that the pair were a quiet couple who kept to themselves and were often seen taking walks, but also that Belliu was seen visibly angry on Friday. I saw them always buying things for the house, like every day together, with two kids together, we didn’t recognize there was anything wrong, said Shadie Perkaj, the wife of the great building. She said Saturday was Bellius’ birthday. Bellius’ girlfriend Elona Caslli mourned her lost friend on Facebook. What great pain has caused you [kill yourself]?! Caslli wrote in Albanian. A multiple tragedy for which there is no word of consolation. God give strength to your children and to your parents. Belliu and Shehi’s cause of death was still under investigation as of Tuesday. Kevin C. Downs The couple both jumped from the sixth floor of their building. (Kevin C. Downs for The New York Belliu was a graduate of the University of Arts in Tirana, Albania, and performed in television and theater before moving to the United States, EuroNews Albania reported. Two years ago, he was working on two books and a movie script he hoped to pitch to Netflix, according to the report. Law enforcement sources said he may have recently been working as a livery driver to help make ends meet. If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free, confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can call the national suicide prevention hotline 24/7 at 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.

