Hollywood actress Anne Heche, in a coma and in critical condition after a violent traffic accident | NEWS | D.W.





Actress Anne Heche went into a coma and her condition is “extremely critical” after the violent traffic accident she was involved in three days ago in Los Angeles, her rep said in a released statement. this Monday (08.08.2022) to the specialized press in Hollywood. “He is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident,” said the spokesman for the 53-year-old interpreter who suffers from “significant” lung damage and requires in this respiratory support. The vehicle ended up catching fire Heche has been hospitalized since Friday, when he crashed his blue Mini Cooper at high speed in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, United States, and the vehicle ended up bursting into flames. The car Heche was driving was traveling so fast that it left the road and burned when it hit the building, causing severe burns to the actress. If the representative of Heche indicated on Saturday that she was “stable”, the situation has become complicated in recent hours as the family asks her followers to pray for her. difficult rescue Up to 59 firefighters worked to pull her from the rubble and take her to a nearby hospital in an operation that took 65 minutes and was questioned for taking an extra hour to reach the scene of the incident. Heche was able to communicate with difficulty at the time of his rescue, but lost consciousness soon after and did not regain consciousness. The conditions in which Heche drove her vehicle have also been the subject of intense controversy in recent hours, after she was recorded driving recklessly and erratically before colliding. Los Angeles Times quoted Venice Beach beauty salon owner Richard Glass as recounting a visit Heche had made to his shop shortly before the accident, describing her as “a nice little girl” as she bought a red wig on Friday morning . Heche (right) had a well-known relationship with actress Ellen DeGeneres (left) previous accident In fact, she was involved in another minor traffic incident a few blocks before her crash. The Los Angeles Police Department took samples from Heche and continues to investigate whether he was driving under the influence of alcohol. Heche, who had high-profile relationships with actress Ellen DeGeneres and actor James Tupper, shot to fame in the late 1980s with her portrayal of Vicky Hudson and Marley Love on the soap opera “Another World.” Consolidates in Hollywood with the tracks “Donnie Brasco” (1997), “Volcano” (1997) and “I Know What You Did Last Summer” (1997). LITTLE (EFE, Reuters)

