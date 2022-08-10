What is vasculitis? Ashton Kutcher Says He’s Lucky To Survive Autoimmune DiseaseExBulletin







. Robin L. Marshall/Getty Images

Robin L. Marshall/Getty Images Ashton Kutcher said he was “lucky to be alive” after dealing with a rare form of vasculitis, which involves inflammation of blood vessels. Kutcher reveals what he went through in an upcoming episode of National Geographic Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge. A exclusive excerpt of the episode was shared by Go to Hollywood In Monday. “Two years ago I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, which kind of destroyed my vision, it destroyed my hearing, it destroyed my whole balance,” Kutcher told Grylls. Kutcher says it took him about a year to recover from the condition. “You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone. Until you say, ‘I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to see again, I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to hear again , I don’t know if I will ever be able to walk again,” he says. Kucher addressed the issue further Monday, saying on Twitter that the episode was three years ago. He said he is fully recovered and ready to move on and plans to run this year’s TCS New York Marathon in November to support his fight against child trafficking. nonprofit Thorn. What is vasculitis? Vasculitis is an autoimmune disease, which means that it results from the attack on the body by its own immune system. There are several types of vasculitis, and while it’s unclear which affected Kutcher, all forms involve swelling of the walls of blood vessels and can lead to a variety of conditions. General symptoms include fever, weight loss, loss of appetite, fatigue, rash, and pain, depending on the National Institutes of Health. Other symptoms or problems may be related to where the vasculitis occurs in the body and the severity of the disease. Organ damage and aneurysms can occur in severe cases. What causes vasculitis? It is not completely known what causes vasculitis. The condition can affect people of all ages, although certain types are more common among different groups. Family history is also a consideration with certain types of vasculitis. Certain medications may put people at higher risk, including hydralazine, levamisole, and propylthiouracil. Smoking and using illegal drugs, including cocaine, can also increase an individual’s risk of vasculitis. People with other autoimmune diseases, including lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and scleroderma, can also develop vasculitis. Other health conditions that can trigger vasculitis include hepatitis B or C and lymphoma. How is vasculitis treated? Treatment for vasculitis depends on the severity of the case, but the NIH notes that symptoms in mild cases can sometimes be relieved with over-the-counter medications. More severe cases often require prescription medication to regulate the immune system, reduce swelling or improve blood circulation. “If you are diagnosed with vasculitis, medications can help improve your symptoms and help you avoid flare-ups and complications. If vasculitis responds to treatment, it may go into remission, a time when the disease is not not active.” according to the NIH.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/08/09/1116492683/ashton-kutcher-vasculitis-autoimmune-disorder-blood-vessels-inflammation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos