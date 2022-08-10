Inaugural Hollywood Brown Day a Huge Hit with Young Footballers Sun Sentinel

Football star Marquise Hollywood Brown returned home a hero and proved to young student-athletes that with talent, dedication and hard work, dreams of qualifying for the National Football League or any profession can become reality.

The Hollywood native has teamed up with his former program Hollywood PAL (Police Athletic League) Eagles and the City of Hollywood for the first ever Hollywood Brown Day Football Clinic. The event took place at Hollywood PAL Eagles Boggs Field.

There were over 300 children aged 6 to 18 in attendance who had the opportunity to practice with the 24-year-old wide receiver to hone their football skills. For Brown, it was about coming home with her Hollywood Brown Foundation and giving back to children in the community. All the good memories he received as a young player in the organization left an indelible impression on him.

I just want everyone here to have a good time and know that anything you want to do in life can be done with hard work and desire,” Brown said. I thank everyone for being here and we will have a good job and every year I will come back and help you get better and better. I appreciate all the volunteers and everyone who comes here.

Christian Matthew throws the ball to a camper as receiver Robert Wilson shouts encouragement. (Emmett Hall / Contributor)

There has always been a special connection to Brown and Hollywood beyond his nickname. He is a familiar figure around Boggs Field and always supports and encourages the players. Last year, Brown received a key to the city and a proclamation naming her Marquise Hollywood Brown Day.

I grew up on this field and I remember a lot of touchdowns,” Brown said with a laugh. Just being here in my hometown and being able to socialize with everyone is very special. It means a lot to me. Many of my coaches are here today, they helped make me the player I am today and are here to support my foundation. Im an open book to kids and let them ask me whats on their minds. I will show the kids that with hard work they can be where I am.

The neighborhood kid who played for the Hollywood Eagles and Dania Bears as a kid went on to play Chaminade Madonna before eventually playing for the Oklahoma Sooners. The wide receiver was drafted in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens in 2019 before being traded to the Arizona Cardinals this offseason where he will be paired with former Sooner quarterback Kyler Murray. Arizona Cardinals teammates Robert Wilson and Christian Matthew came to the clinic to help run some of the player drills with his first football coach, Robb Brown.

The heart and soul of the Hollywood Brown Foundation is Brown’s mother, Shannon James.

It all started with Marquise wanting to do something for the kids in the community, she said. He started playing here at 6 years old and it is part of his upbringing. Last year, the city made the 4th of July Hollywood Brown Day. We will do this event every year. He loves children and loves football. He has been in the same business with football and video games since he was 6 years old and does both professionally. He gets to do what he loves.

Patrick Agenor, director of the Hollywood PAL program and Hollywood police officer, has deep roots in the Hollywood PAL program, of which he was a member when he was 7 years old. He was joined in the field by fellow police officers who lent their support to the Hollywood Brown Foundation.

I would like to thank Hollywood Police Chief Chris OBrien, Maj. John Marino, our fellow officers, our Hollywood Commissioners and our local community leaders for helping to organize this great event, Agenor said. He’s a handsome young man that all the kids look up to and he has a tremendous fan base here in Hollywood.

Marquess Hollywood Brown, center, stands with her biggest supporters from the Hollywood Police Department who run the Hollywood Eagles PAL youth football program. (Emmett Hall / Contributor)

Hollywood Commissioner Caryl Shuham said she was thrilled to be part of the festivities which included a free barbecue with drinks, face painting, a bouncy house and, of course, the main football attraction.

We are all thrilled to have the Hollywood Brown Foundation’s inaugural event in Hollywood and especially at our PAL facilities, said Shuham. These are two incredible organizations that have come together today to support our young people. Personally, I’m a huge Hollywood Brown fan and as a Baltimore fan, I’m kind of sad that he’s in Arizona now. I love him no matter what because he’s a great role model for these kids. His family lives in Hollywood and he was born and raised here. We are proud that he is a son of our community.

Linda Anderson is the District 2 Commissioner and has close ties to Brown and her family.

Marquise, his mother and his sister have always been with me and I am so proud to see what he has become, she says. He contacted me a few months ago with the idea of ​​hosting this event and I’m so happy to see such turnout today. I’m thrilled to see how excited the kids are to see an NFL player come back into the community to give back. He is an exceptional young man who intends to do this every year with his foundation.