Julianne Hough, ‘Grease’ Co-Stars, Friends and Fans Pay Tribute to Olivia Newton-John





In Los Angeles, fans placed flowers on the Newton-John Hollywood star as those who had worked with her over the years shared memories and condolences on social media.

John Travolta, who played Newton-John’s love interest in “Grease,” shared a touching tribute on Instagram. “My dearest Olivia, you have made our lives so much better,” he wrote. “Your impact has been amazing. I love you so much.”

Another of his “Grease” co-stars, Barry Pearl – who played T-Bird Doody – broke down remembering his friend during an interview with the Today Show on CNN affiliate 9.

“It all seems so mundane when you discuss who she is and what she was, but it’s so because it’s so deeply true…a heart that was so generous and loving,” Pearl said.

‘Grease’ casting director Joel Thurm became emotional when asked how he would remember the star, saying she was “kind, absolutely wonderful and courteous to everyone”. Newton-John’s death is particularly felt in Australia, where she grew up. Born in England, she moved with her family to Melbourne, Australia when she was 5 and as a teenager appeared on weekly pop music shows in the country. In a tweet, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called Newton-John “much of the Australian soundtrack”. Australia House in London said Newton-John, who was made a Dame by the Queen in 2019 for her services to charity and cancer research, brought Brits and Australians together. “Dame Olivia inspired us in song and brought us together as one,” the official account tweeted. The Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research and Wellness Center in Melbourne, where the flags were lowered to half mast on Tuesday, said in a statement, “Olivia has touched the lives of many people across Australia and the world, but no more than our cancer services staff and patients at the Olivia Newton-John Centre, whom she has encouraged, inspired and supported every day.” Kylie Minogue, one of Australia’s most successful musicians whose early career was often compared to that of Newton-John, shared a photo of the two of them at the Royal Bicentennial Concert in 1988. “Since I’ve I’m ten years old, I loved and admired Olivia Newton John. And always will…She was and always will be an inspiration to me in so many ways,” Minogue said. tweeted Australian singer and actress Delta Goodrem, who played Newton-John in a 2018 TV biopic, job a heartfelt tribute on Twitter. “The whole world will feel this sorrow today because the whole world felt Olivia’s unparalleled light. A force for good. A force of nature. Strong and kind. My mentor, my friend, my inspiration, someone “one who has always guided me…always there. my family…love you forever,” Goodrem shared with a photo of her and Newton-John together. Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin took to Twitter to honor Newton-John, her co-star in the 1996 film “It’s My Party.” “I am SO saddened by the news of the passing of Olivia Newton John. I remember being so struck by the star when I met her at my first Hollywood gathering for Paramount. She was the brightest light sweet and brightest and loved getting to know her on ‘It’s My Party.’ RIP dear and sweet Olivia,” Matlin wrote. Dionne Warwick, who recorded a duet with Newton-John in 2006, called a “dear friend” and “one of the nicest people” she has had the pleasure of recording and performing with. “Another angelic voice has been added to the celestial choir,” she added. Star Wars actor Mark Hamill tweeted, “Everything she did was imbued with absolutely infectious joy. We loved her and she loved us. #RIP_OliviaNewtonJohn.” Julianne Hough, who played Sandy in the TV remake “Grease Live!” from 2016, shared some photos of her and Newton-John on Instagram, writing, “Like so many, Olivia has always been my hero. Discovering her magnetic energy as an artist and actress came first, but it was his heart that really captured mine. Forever an icon and a legend!” On Twitter, Oprah Winfrey recalled “a spontaneous dinner party” she hosted in 2019 after an interview about Newton-John’s cancer diagnosis. In the post, Oprah Noted “His positivity was just contagious.” Jane Lynch, who sang Newton-John’s hit song “Physical” with her on “Glee,” tweeted simply, “ONJ. Angel.” RuPaul’s Drag Race shared a photo from Newton-John’s time as a guest judge for an episode of the show in 2015, Tweeter “Rest in peace, Olivia Newton-John. Thank you for sharing your talent and inspiring us all.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/09/entertainment/olivia-newton-john-tributes-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos