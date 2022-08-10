Entertainment
Julianne Hough, ‘Grease’ Co-Stars, Friends and Fans Pay Tribute to Olivia Newton-John
In Los Angeles, fans placed flowers on the Newton-John Hollywood star as those who had worked with her over the years shared memories and condolences on social media.
Another of his “Grease” co-stars, Barry Pearl – who played T-Bird Doody – broke down remembering his friend during an interview with the Today Show on CNN affiliate 9.
“It all seems so mundane when you discuss who she is and what she was, but it’s so because it’s so deeply true…a heart that was so generous and loving,” Pearl said.
‘Grease’ casting director Joel Thurm became emotional when asked how he would remember the star, saying she was “kind, absolutely wonderful and courteous to everyone”.
Newton-John’s death is particularly felt in Australia, where she grew up. Born in England, she moved with her family to Melbourne, Australia when she was 5 and as a teenager appeared on weekly pop music shows in the country.
Australia House in London said Newton-John, who was made a Dame by the Queen in 2019 for her services to charity and cancer research, brought Brits and Australians together. “Dame Olivia inspired us in song and brought us together as one,” the official account tweeted.
“The whole world will feel this sorrow today because the whole world felt Olivia’s unparalleled light. A force for good. A force of nature. Strong and kind. My mentor, my friend, my inspiration, someone “one who has always guided me…always there. my family…love you forever,” Goodrem shared with a photo of her and Newton-John together.
Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin took to Twitter to honor Newton-John, her co-star in the 1996 film “It’s My Party.” “I am SO saddened by the news of the passing of Olivia Newton John. I remember being so struck by the star when I met her at my first Hollywood gathering for Paramount. She was the brightest light sweet and brightest and loved getting to know her on ‘It’s My Party.’ RIP dear and sweet Olivia,” Matlin wrote.
Star Wars actor Mark Hamill tweeted, “Everything she did was imbued with absolutely infectious joy. We loved her and she loved us. #RIP_OliviaNewtonJohn.”
Julianne Hough, who played Sandy in the TV remake “Grease Live!” from 2016, shared some photos of her and Newton-John on Instagram, writing, “Like so many, Olivia has always been my hero. Discovering her magnetic energy as an artist and actress came first, but it was his heart that really captured mine. Forever an icon and a legend!”
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/09/entertainment/olivia-newton-john-tributes-intl-hnk/index.html
