Actor Ricky Gervais Addresses Coyote Controversy, Calls on Cook County Officials to Release the Animal – NBC Chicago





A coyote living in an outdoor enclosure in a northern suburban forest preserve is at the center of much controversy, as animal rights activists urge Cook County officials to release him. Actor and comedian Ricky Gervais is the latest voice to speak out on the issue. The ‘The Office’ star announced on Tuesday that he supports demands by In Defense of Animals and the Chicago Alliance for Animals to transfer Rocky, the coyote, to a sanctuary in Colorado. Since 2018, the 4-year-old coyote, who was first mistaken for a dog, has been living at the River Trail Nature Center in Northbrook. Rocky shouldn’t suffer the consequences of human error, it’s not his fault people mistook him for a German Shepherd puppy,” Gervais said in a statement. When Rocky revealed himself to be a coyote, he was handed over to a testing facility in Tennessee and transferred to Illinois, at which point he was deemed unfit for release into the wild for “imprinting himself on the humans,” according to the Chicago Alliance. for animals. Activists have called on Cook County officials to transfer Rocky to the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado, a facility they say is more suitable for him and could ease his stress, which has him pacing and bite their paws. “His physical and psychological deterioration must stop,” Gervais said. “Rocky’s taking antidepressants and anti-anxiety medications is evidence of his inhuman captivity, and urgent action is needed to help him.” In Defense of Animals started an online petition to support the coyote relocation, and it gained more than 20,600 supporters. For his long-term health and well-being, Rocky should be turned over to the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado, Brittany Michelson, an activist with In Defense of Animals, said in a statement. Just because he interacted with humans instead of other coyotes at a young age doesn’t mean he should be deprived of the opportunity to socialize with members of his own species.

