Flash actor Ezra Miller charged with felony; accused of STEALING several bottles of alcohol

The fastest man on the planet couldn’t escape the long arm of the law. In a very stuffy development, Ezra Miller, known for playing DC Superheroes the character The Flash, specifically in the movie Justice League, has been accused of a crime by Vermont State Police. The charge was filed by cops on Monday, August 1. These latest charges add to the deep legal soup Ezra Miller meet again afterwards the flash the actor was arrested twice earlier this year in Hawaiionce for disorderly conduct and harassment in a karaoke bar, then, for second-degree assault. Read also – The Flash teaser: Ezra Miller shares a preview of Michael Keaton’s Batman; reveals they are still in production

What are the charges against The Flash actor Ezra Miller?

Vermont State Police say they investigated a burglary complaint filed on May 1 and it led them to conclude that Ezra Miller is the primary defendant in the case. According to a Hollywood report in CNA Lifestyle, several liquor bottles went missing from a residential home when the owners were not present on their property. After monitoring surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses, police are now convinced that The Flash actor is behind the theft and have therefore charged him with the crime. Also Read – What to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and HBO MAX: Mad for Each Other, The Flash, In Treatment and more

Has The Flash actor Ezra Miller been arrested?

According to the police report, Ezra Miller was located shortly before midnight on Sunday August 7 and received a subpoena to be arraigned in Vermont Super Court later this year on September 26. Contacted, the lawyers representing the actor refrained from commenting. In addition to the aforementioned charges, the parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes, a Native American activist, have already filed a complaint, alleging that Ezra groomed their child with inappropriate behavior from the impressionable young age of 12. I will soon be tried on all these charges. Also Read – Trending OTT News Today: Akshay Kumar Clarifies Sooryavanshi and Bell Bottom’s OTT Exit, Tovino Thomas’ Kala Return to OTT, Song Broken But Beautiful 3 and More

