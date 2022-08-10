Entertainment
Josie Gibson is moved to tears by Grease actor Barry Pearl’s tribute to Olivia Newton-John
The much-loved actress passed away peacefully at the age of 73 at her Southern California home on Monday morning.
And on Tuesday’s This Morning show on ITV, Josie Gibson, 37, was moved to tears by Grease actor Barry Pearl’s heartfelt tribute to Olivia Newton-John.
The actor, 72, who starred as T-Bird Doody (Frenchy’s boyfriend) in the iconic 1978 film, spoke live from his home in Los Angeles, his words leaving Josie visibly emotional as she was seated alongside her co-host Craig Doyle, 51. .
Emotional: During Tuesday’s episode of This Morning, Josie Gibson, 37, was moved to tears by Grease actor Barry Pearl’s heartfelt tribute to Olivia Newton-John (pictured with Craig Doyle)
Barry spoke fondly of how Olivia signed emails to people, with the late star using, “love and light, Olivia” at the end of each.
Josie gushed: ‘Barry those words are just beautiful, they are absolutely beautiful’, while Craig added: ‘Take care of yourself today Barry it’s going to be a tough day for you, take care of yourself. “
Increasingly emotional, Josie continued, “We send you so much love because it must be very, very difficult for you because we know how close you were.”
Barry replied, “Thank you so much for having me and for speaking to the collective hearts of the fans, because you are the ones who keep us all relevant.”
Fond memories: The 72-year-old actor spoke live from his home in Los Angeles, his words leaving Josie with visible emotion
Throwback: Barry Pearl played the famous role of Doody, one of the three T-birds, a gang of teenagers who attended Rydell High School, in the 1978 film version of Grease
Moved: Listening to Barry’s warm words moved Josie to tears, and she later confessed: ‘Barry got me there, Barry definitely got me there’
As her voice began to crack, the Grease star added, “And she was well aware of that and she treated all of her fans with grace and dignity and love and light…thank you.”
Moved by Barry’s warm words, Josie broke down in tears, while Craig commented, “He spoke so eloquently, didn’t he?”
With tears in her eyes, Josie simply said, “I know”, and she later confessed, “Barry got me there, Barry definitely got me there.”
Iconic: Olivia (left, as Sandy) shared many scenes with Pearl in Grease. They are seen here filming the final musical sequence
On-screen couple: The actor starred as T-Bird Doody – Frenchy’s boyfriend – in the iconic 1978 film (pictured with Didi Conn who played Frenchie)
Barry Pearl famously played Doody, one of the three T-birds, a gang of teenagers who attended Rydell High School, in the 1978 film version of Grease.
He continued to appear on numerous TV shows over the years including Beverly Hills, 90210, Baywatch, Criminal Minds and more.
Like his Grease co-star Didi Conn, Barry returned to the franchise for Grease: Live, this time playing the role of Mr. Stan Weaver.
Although he never reached the heights of Grease again, Pearl became an acting teacher.
Olivia got her big break in the 1978 musical as good two-shoe teenager Sandy Olsen – in which she starred alongside John Travolta’s hunky bad boy Danny Zuko – and originated the new song “Hopelessly Devoted To You”.
Friends for life: Barry couldn’t hide his tears as he recalled his friendship with his late friend (Photo LR: Didi Conn, Barry Pearl, Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta in 2018)
Olivia’s husband broke the news of the star’s death in a heartbreaking Facebook post on Monday morning, following her courageous and extraordinarily public decades-long battle with cancer.
“Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully this morning at her Southern California ranch surrounded by family and friends,” Mr Easterling wrote.
“We ask everyone to respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time.
“Olivia has been a beacon of triumphs and hope for over 30 years, sharing her journey with breast cancer.
“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to plant medicine and cancer research.”
Flowers were laid on her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as fans celebrated the life of the much-loved actress and singer.
Newton-John’s husband announced his death on his Facebook page on Monday. She was 73
