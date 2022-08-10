Jennette McCurdy wants Ariana Grande to read her new memoir | Entertainment

Jennette McCurdy wants Ariana Grande to read her new memoir, Im Glad My Mom Died.
The former iCarly star isn’t sure if the pop princess Thank U Next – who she starred with in Sam and Cat on Nickleodeon – will pick up a copy of her new book, but called it an entertaining read for all the world.
The 30-year-old ex-actress told Entertainment Tonight: “I don’t know if she’ll read the book or not, but I think it’s a really entertaining read no matter who you are, so hopefully ‘she will.”
In the new book, Jennette admits to being jealous of her co-worker who would be dropped from the episodes due to her booming singing career during their 2013 season.
She wrote: “The week I was told Ariana wouldn’t be here at all, and they would write around her absence this episode having her character boxed in. Are you. I don’t care of me?So I have to turn down movies while Arianas whistles at the Billboard Music Awards?F***.
Jennette explained how it made her “resent being a good sportswoman, an attribute she was praised for.
She explained, “If I wasn’t such a good sport to start with, I wouldn’t be in this predicament in the first place. I wouldn’t be on this shitty show saying those shitty lines about this sh*t* together with that shitty hairstyle. Maybe my life would be completely different right now. I fantasize about it being different. But it’s not different. This is it. This is what it is. Missing Ariana working chasing her music career while I’m playing with a box. I’m pissed about it. And I’m pissed at her. Jealous of her.
Jennette erupted when Ariana attended a glamorous party playing charades at Tom Hanks.
She said: “That’s when I broke up. I couldn’t take it anymore. Musical performances and magazine covers… whatever, I’ll get over it. But playing a family game at” National Treasure, “two-time Oscar winner and six-time Tom Hanks’ home nominee? I’m done.”
