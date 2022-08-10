Rosie O’Donnell Feels ‘Bad’ About Making Anne Heche Jokes





Alec Baldwin, Rosie ODonnell and Rosanna Arquette are among Hollywood stars who have Anne Heche in their thoughts after the actors’ fiery car crash at Mar Vista last week. On Friday, Heche landed in hospital after crashing his car and setting a house on fire. She is in a coma after suffering burns. As of Monday, Heche has been in critical condition with a significant lung injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns requiring surgery, a spokeswoman for Heche told The Times in a statement. Baldwin, who co-starred with Heche in a number of film and stage projects including The Juror and Twentieth Century, said he sent his old friend his best wishes. There aren’t many women I’ve worked with who are as brave as Anne, Baldwin said in a Instagram post on Saturday. She would do anything. She was very original and very brave. The 30 Rock actor hailed Heche as an incredibly talented woman and said he hopes she recovers from her injuries. His followers, however, weren’t as enamored with his actions on Friday. Did you see how recklessly she drove and how she hit a building before crashing? have you seen the Images of the RING doorbell? She’s lucky she didn’t kill anyone, an Instagram user replied to Baldwin’s post. Before the accident, neighbors saw the actor speeding down their street. She was also seen buying a red wig from a nearby hair salon in Venice just before her accident. Los Angeles police confirmed Monday that detectives are investigating the crash and have obtained a search warrant for Heches’ blood to determine if she was driving under the influence. Fifty-nine firefighters responded to the site of the blaze and took 65 minutes to completely extinguish the flames on Friday. A few hours after the crash, Arquette tweeted this fiery accident by Heches was truly tragic and encouraged her followers to pray for her. When a follower questioned Heches’ actions, Arquette said the actor was clearly in crisis. Anne Heche is seriously burned in the hospital following a car accident, it’s really tragic. Pray for her. — rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) August 5, 2022 Heches’ ex-boyfriend, James Tupper, with whom she shares a son, Atlas, sent his thoughts and prayers with an Instagram picture of the actor on Saturday. Similarly, another ex-boyfriend, Thomas Jane, told the Daily Mail on Saturday that he expects Heche to pull through and overcome his injuries. Peter Facinelli, actor of Twilight and co-star of Heches in the 2021 film 13 Minutes, spoke to Heche via her instagram story and said he was praying for you and your beautiful family. Rosie ODonnell also had good wishes for Heche, but only after backtracking on derogatory comments she made about Heche 20 years ago. So I can’t help but think about Anne Heche’s accident and how horrible it all is, she said in a TikTok posted on Monday. I feel bad for making fun of her [she] was talking to Barbara Walters about having a relationship with aliens. ODonnell was referring to a 2002 stand-up comedy show in New York where she laughed Heches 2001 interview with the seasoned journalist. The former daytime talk show host had also questioned Heches’ pregnancy with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon. I wonder if she’s okay, ODonnell said on Monday’s TikTok. I think it’s a miracle that she didn’t kill anyone and thank God, or the goddess, or whoever, for that. And I hope she survives, but wow. What a tragic story. O Donnell added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/story/2022-08-09/hollywood-shows-support-for-anne-heche-following-mar-vista-car-accident The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos