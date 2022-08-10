Olivia Newton-John: Australian landmarks light up pink to honor singer and cancer activist





Other Australian landmarks including Optus Stadium in Perth and Flinders Street Station in Melbourne shone pink on Tuesday night in memory of the UK-born artist who has become one of Australia’s most beloved celebrities.

Premier of the State of Victoria, Dan Andrews said the gesture was made “to remember Olivia Newton John and her enormous contribution to cancer awareness, research and treatment”.

Newton-John’s image was also projected on the side of Fed Square, an arts and culture venue in downtown Melbourne.

Newton-John survived two bouts of breast cancer, one in the early 1990s, the other in 2017. In September 2018, she revealed she was battling cancer again, this time at the grassroots of his spine.

Despite her struggles, Newton-John maintained a positive attitude. “I believe when you go through something difficult, even something as dramatic as cancer, something positive will come out of it,” she said. wrote on the website of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre, which opened in Melbourne in 2012. “With more and more people affected by cancer every day, I believe we are in a world that is desperate to heal, and I am committed to doing whatever I can to help.” After his death, the organization said in a statement that “Newton-John’s generous support and donation gave hope and changed the lives of thousands of cancer patients.” Hours after his death, Andrews said the state would speak to Newton-John’s family about the possibility of state burials. Newton-John’s niece, Tottie Goldsmith, later told CNN affiliate Nine Network that they planned to give their endorsement. ‘I think Australia needs it’, Goldsmith said through the tears. “She’s so loved. And I think our country needs her so we’re going to accept her.” Funeral details have not yet been announced or confirmed by the Prime Minister’s Office. If a state funeral is held, it will be the second offered to an Australian singer this month. The Victorian government organizes a state funeral for Judith Durham, lead singer of The Seekers, who died on August 5 at age 79.

