Ezra Miller has been charged with burglary in Vermont





Ezra Miller, who is still set to direct the Warner Bros. movie. flash, was charged with burglary in Vermont, according to a police report. The filing says the 29-year-old was charged with allegedly stealing liquor bottles from an unoccupied residence in Stamford, Vermont in May. Vermont State Police were notified of a burglary complaint on May 1, with residents of County Road in Stamford reporting that several bottles of alcohol were taken from inside the residence as owners n were not present. After an investigation that included surveillance footage and statements, police found probable cause to charge Miller with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. Miller was not located by police until August 7, when they received a summons to appear in Vermont Superior Court on September 26 for arraignment. (vanity lounge contacted a Miller attorney for comment.) The embattled actor has faced a number of allegations and controversies lately. Miller was arrested twice in Hawaii earlier this year in March for disorderly misconduct and harassment, and in April for second-degree assault. The disorderly conduct charge resulted in a plea of ​​no contest from Miller, who was later released and fined $500. Two other charges, obstructing a public sidewalk and harassment, were dropped. The actor has not been charged in the second-degree assault investigation. Two women have accused Miller of abuse, and last week a Initiated the exhibits centered on two separate accounts of parents who allege that Miller groomed their children or acted inappropriately with them, all of whom were granted temporary protective orders against the actor. Regarding Miller’s alleged activities in Vermont, a month of June rolling stoneinvestigation said they were hosting a 25-year-old mother and her three young children at their property. Sources with knowledge of the situation have alleged that Millers’ 96-acre compound is an unsafe environment for children with unattended firearms scattered around the home on the premises. Representatives for Miller did not respond to rolling stones request for comment or VFs request regarding insider room. Despite the many storms Miller has weathered in recent months, Warner Bros. still counts on them to lead one of his superhero movies. During a call with investors last week, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery David Zaslav said: We have seen flash, black adam, and Shazam 2. We are very excited about them. the flash is set to hit theaters on June 23, 2023.

