Margot Robbie Wears Tiny Yellow Bikini on Yacht: Photos – Hollywood Life





Image Credit: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com Margot Robbie abandoned her Barbie dream house for a well-deserved vacation along the Spanish coast. The Barbie star, 32, was pictured letting loose on a gorgeous yacht anchored off the Spanish island of Formentera over the weekend with Bohemian Rhapsody actor Rami Malekher husband, Tom Ackerleyand several of their friends in photos that can be seen here. Margot shone like the sun in a two-tone yellow striped bikini, which she accessorized with gold hoop earrings. More about Margot Robbie The trip looked like the ultimate summer getaway, as the group prepared to jump off the yacht into the warm Mediterranean waters below, Margot with a huge smile on her face. The The wolf of Wall Street The actress also had some one-on-one time with her hubby, who donned a blue ombr swimsuit. The couple were spotted relaxing on a bathing platform after swimming in the beautiful blue sea. Rami was seen on the yacht wearing a white t-shirt and black sunglasses, but he did not appear to be participating in the water activities. The enviable vacation came just a few days later Variety reported that Margot earned $12.5 million for portraying Barbie in her highly anticipated comedy by Greta Gerwigwhere she plays opposite Ryan Gosling like Ken. The hefty salary propelled Margot to the top of the list of Hollywood’s highest paid actresses. Ryan is also expected to earn $12.5 million. Margot and Ryan were seen filming an intense rollerblading scene at the end of June, during which a male actor (in character) punched Barbies behind, prompting her to slap him on the face. Margot looked like the ultimate 80s athlete in her adorable set of bright pink biker shorts worn under a multi-colored thong bodysuit and matching visor. Ken looked totally tubular in a shorts and button-up tank top combo that matched Barbie’s outfit and wore pink shorts underneath. Related link Related: Margot Robbies mom, Sarie Kessler: everything you need to know Margot celebrated her 32nd birthday on the set of Barbie with a Barbie cake, per People. A real Barbie doll was in the center of the cake, and she was surrounded by a cake skirt covered in hot pink frosting. Happy Birthday Barbie Margot! was written on the skirt in light pink letters.

