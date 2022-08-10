New monkeypox vaccination site opens at Barnsdall Art Park in East Hollywood





LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A new monkeypox vaccination site is set to open at Barnsdall Art Park in East Hollywood on Tuesday, but doses will be limited to people who have pre-registered with Los Angeles County and been notified that a vaccine is available. . The new site at 4800 Hollywood Boulevard is expected to vaccinate about 300 people a day, operating from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, according to County Supervisor Hilda Solis’ office. Due to the limited number of vaccines available in the county, the site will not be open to walk-in visitors and pre-registration has reached capacity. “As the monkeypox outbreak continues, it is critical that we increase vaccine accessibility for at-risk communities,” Solis said in a statement. “With the launch of the Monkeypox Vaccination Site at Barnsdall Park, LA County is making it easier to vaccinate residents of hard-hit communities. I encourage residents to assess their risk and take steps to protect themselves from the monkeypox pending further doses in Los Angeles County.” 7 ways to reduce your risk of monkeypox The site’s opening comes after the county declared a local emergency in response to rising monkeypox cases in the area. The state and federal government have also released such statements. On Tuesday, the LA City Council was expected to approve Mayor Eric Garcetti’s emergency declaration for the outbreak. This would allow the city to be better prepared as the supply of vaccines increases. According to the county, there were 616 confirmed or presumptive cases in the county on Monday, down from about 500 on Friday. The vast majority of patients are men, most of them members of the LGBT community, according to the county. MORE: Everything you need to know about monkeypox infection, vaccines, and more. Public health officials, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, say anyone can get the disease, usually through intimate skin-to-skin contact. However, homosexuals, bisexuals and other men who have sex with men are at increased risk of contracting it. City News Service contributed to this report.

