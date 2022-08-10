Taylor Swift Says She Never Listened to 3LW Before Writing ‘Shake It Off’: NPR







. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Taylor Swift told federal court she wrote all the lyrics to her 2014 hit “Shake It Off,” and said she had never heard of the band 3LW or their 2001 song “Playas Gon’ Play” before legal action was taken against her. Swift made these statements in a statement this week on the case originally filed in 2017 by Sean Hall and Nathan Butler, who wrote ‘Playas Gon’ Play’ and claim Swift stole some of his lyrics for “Shake It Off”. The lawsuit focuses on Swift’s chorus, which includes the lines “”players gonna play, play, play” and “haters gonna hate, hate, hate”. 3LW songwriters point out that the 2001 song contains the lyrics, “playas, they’ll play, and haters, they’ll hate”. Youtube

She said the phrases “players gonna play” and “haters gonna hate” were part of popular culture while she was growing up, and often used “to convey the idea that negativity can or should be ignored. “. Swift said her lyrics had no influence from 3LW and instead were about “independence and ‘shaking off’ negative personal criticism through music and dance”. “In writing the lyrics, I was partly inspired by the experiences of my life and, in particular, the relentless public scrutiny of my personal life, ‘clickbait’ reporting, public manipulation and other forms of criticism. personal negatives that I learned I just needed to shake off and focus on my music,” Swift said. Youtube

In her statement, Swift provides examples to illustrate her point that the phrases have been widely used, including a 2013 performance by Eric Church at the Country Music Awards. Church performed his song “The Outsiders”, which also includes the lyrics “gamer gon’ play and a hater gon’ hate”. During one of her own performances in 2013, Swift said she wore a t-shirt with the phrase “haters gonna hate” on it, and added that she bought the shirt from Urban Outfitters. Swift concluded that she had “never heard the song Playas Gon’ Play and had never heard of this song or the band 3LW”, prior to the lawsuit filed by Hall and Butler in 2017. “None of the CDs I listened to as a kid, or after that, were from 3LW,” Swift said. “I’ve never heard the song Playas Gon’ Play on the radio, on TV or in a movie. The first time I heard the song was after this claim.” Here is more of his statement: “I’ve never seen a music video for Playas Gon’ Play, I’ve never attended a concert where 3LW performed, and I’ve never attended a concert where the song Playas Gon’ Play was I do not own any 3LW albums or singles, nor any Playas Gon’ Play recordings. I do not own and have never listened to the Now That’s What I Call Music! 6 or Now That’s What I Call Music! 7 albums. I did not discuss Playas Gon’ Play or 3LW with anyone before this lawsuit I never subscribed to Billboard magazine and had never read anything in the magazine until I moved to Nashville and immersed myself in the music industry.” Hall and Butler said they coined the phrase and while it “may seem like common parlance today”, it was “completely original and unique” when they wrote the song. The next hearing in this case is scheduled for September 19.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/08/10/1116723620/taylor-swift-lawsuit-shake-it-off-3lw The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos