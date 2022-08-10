Motown songwriter Lamont Dozier dead at 81ExBulletin







. Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for BMI

Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for BMI Songwriter Lamont Dozier has died aged 81. Along with Brian and Eddie Holland, Dozier co-wrote dozens of hits for The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, The Four Tops and others. His death was announced by his son on instagram. “Heat Wave”, “How Sweet It Is”, “Stop In The Name of Love”, “You Keep Me Hangin’ On”, “Nowhere To Run”, “Bernadette”… Holland-Dozier-Holland were talented, prolific songwriters who helped make Motown “the home of Hitsville, USA” His family released a statement saying, “The devoted father and legendary songwriter, producer and entertainer passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, August 8. … We love him dearly and will always miss him.” Dozier grew up in Detroit. In 2004, he told NPR that he was an elementary school teacher who loved his writing and encouraged him to continue. “She thought it was very clever of me to have such a sense of words and stuff,” Dozier said, “So I started putting those words to music when I was 12 or 13. .” By age 15, Dozier had his own doo-wop band called The Romeos. In the 1960s, Motor City’s most talented artists soon found their way to Berry Gordy’s Motown. Gordy modeled his label on a Ford assembly line, with Holland-Dozier-Holland quickly becoming one of his best songwriters.

. Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images Earlier this year, the Library of Congress named Holland-Dozier-Holland’s “Reach Out, I’ll Be There,” recorded by The Four Tops in 1966, to its National Registry of Records. Lamont Dozier “wanted to write ‘a journey of emotions with sustained tension, like a bolero,'” according to the Library of Congress. “To achieve this, he ‘alternated keys, from a minor Russian feel in the verse to a major gospel feel in the chorus.'” Dozier parted ways with the Holland brothers in the early 1970s, but his creative output continued over the following decades. He released a solo album and wrote songs for Alison Moyet, Simply Red and Phil Collins. In 2019, Dozier’s memoirs How Sweet It Is: A Songwriter’s Thoughts on Music, Motown, and the Mystery of the Muse has been published.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/08/09/1116472786/lamont-dozier-motown-died

