Qatar showcases public art treasure ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup





As the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 approaches, Qatar Museums (QM) announced an extensive public art program that will be gradually rolled out not just in the capital city of Doha, but across the tiny Persian Gulf emirate. As planned by the MQ, national public spaces, parks, commercial areas, railway stations, hotel plazas, cultural institutions, Hamad International Airport and, of course, the eight Cup host stadiums of the 2022 world will be transformed into what the MQ has described as vast outdoor art. museum just before the football-related festivities which are expected to attract over a million visitors. The launch of the public art program comes just months after QM announced a trio of upcoming museums for Doha: a contemporary art campus designed by Alejandro Aravena, an Orientalist art museum designed by Herzog & de Meuron and OMA’s Qatar Auto Museum. In March, QM inaugurated the Qatar 3-2-1 Olympic and Sports Museum, designed by Barcelona architect Joan Sibina, at the Khalifa International Stadium. Consisting of over 100 medium-sized works of art, the FIFA-timed public art extravaganza will include 40 new and commissioned pieces joining a considerable wealth of works, monumental sculptures, light installations and more already exhibited in the public domain in Doha and beyond. As noted by QM in a press announcement, Qatar was among the first Gulf States to establish a public art program, which currently includes works by Richard Serra, Tom Claaseen, Bruce Nauman, Louise Bourgeois, Urs Fischer, Subodh Gupta and others. Artists from Qatar and the Middle East Adel Abidin, Ahmed Al Bahrani, Shouq Al-Mana, Monira Al Qadiri and Shuaa Al Muftah to name a few are well represented in the country’s public art collection . New works by international art heavyweights outside the region will also be unveiled in the coming weeks, if not already. These artists include Olafur Eliasson, Jeff Koons, Yayoi Kusama, KAWS, Rashid Johnson, Ernesto Neto, Lawrence Weiner, Faye Toogood, Katharina Fritsch and others. The Qatar Museums Public Art Program, more than anything else, reminds us that art is all around us, that it is not confined to museums and galleries, and that it can be enjoyed and celebrated whether you go to work, school, the desert or the beach,” Abdulrahman Ahmed Al-Ishaq, director of public art at Qatar Museums, said in a statement. Earlier this summer, photographer Iwan Baan captured Qatar’s existing public artworks, including some newly installed commissions. Just a small taste of what awaits participants in the 2022 FIFA World Cup can be found in the gallery at the top of this page, with the location of each artwork listed in its respective caption. The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 kicks off on November 21 with a match between Senegal and the Netherlands at Al Thumama Stadium near Hamad International Airport.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.archpaper.com/2022/08/qatar-showcases-trove-public-art-new-works-fifa-world-cup-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos