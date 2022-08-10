Highly anticipated Parisian bistro Mr. T opens in Hollywood after years of delay





Hollywood locals first spotted pink neon signage for bustling Parisian bistro Mr. T in 2020, and after years of pandemic-related delays, the restaurant is finally set to open at 953 N. Sycamore Avenue on August 16. Mr. BILLION joined high street restaurants that would have been wooed (Gigis, Sightglass Coffee) or invested and owned by (Tartine, Mizlala) CIM Group, now one of America’s most prolific developers and also one changing the face of Los Angeles neighborhoods. Mr. T is the brainchild of chef Tsuyoshi Miyazaki and restaurateur Guillaume Guedj (Gyoza Bar, Ramen Bar and the two Michelin-starred Passage 53), and has combined French technique with stylized versions of global street food in the neighborhood Parisian du Marais since 2017. Guedj tells Eater that he signed the Sycamore Street lease in 2019, after considering New York and Miami as potential locations. At the time, the street was much quieter, but he felt a synergy with Mr. T: The idea is street culture; we play hip-hop from the 80s and 90s at Mr. T in Paris. Sycamore is very industrial, so we’re inspired by what’s happening on the street. For Mr. Ts location in Los Angeles, Guedj and Miyazaki brought in Chi Spacca, Tsubaki, and Public Republic alum Alisha Vannah to run the kitchen. Vannah, originally from Los Angeles, trained with Miyazaki in Paris and collaborated with him on several dishes that would only appear on the menu in Los Angeles, such as a riff on a chicken pot pie made with caramelized onions and chicken jus, as well as a big-eyed tuna crudo inspired by Vannah’s trips to Redondo Beach with her family as a child. We would go buy fresh seafood, but my mom would bring her own rice and a sauce made with palm sugar, garlic, chili peppers and jalapeno oil, Vannah says. This sauce goes with crudo. Several dishes from Mr. T in Paris will also appear on the menu, such as roast lamb skewers and mac cheese Comté served with a flambéed mimolette. Other dishes include uni with Koshihikari rice, confit egg yolk and sea urchin cream; eggs stuffed with Kalouga caviar and egg foam; merguez carrot fries; tequila bucatini with spicy San Marzano tomato sauce and crispy parmesan; and a caramelized Liberty half duck with shiitake duxelles and pancakes. What I like about LA is that you can find good Korean, Chinese, Mediterranean food and the food is as good as if you were eating in this country. That’s what we used to do on our menu, fusing all these different flavors in one place, says Vannah. As for drinks, Mr. T will offer a selection of bespoke cocktails, such as the Temperature Rising (infused poblano tequila, lime juice, cucumber syrup and a tajin rim) and the On the Run (vodka, blackberries, mint, lime juice, agave and Saint-Germain mousse). The wine list features more than 20 wines by the glass, sourced from Old World and California producers, while the bottle selection promises the widest selection of Burgundy and Bordeaux wines in Los Angeles, from the collection personal Guedj. Guedj designed the restaurant but brought in renowned architect and designer Richard Altuna, who worked alongside Guedj on the design and layout of the restaurant and collaborated with him on a number of custom fixtures before his death in 2021. The industrial restaurant is furnished in neutral tones, using materials such as rough stone, white quartz and concrete. During a pandemic-related visit to Mexico City, Guedj procured all of the restaurant’s tables and chairs (custom-made from tzalam wood), as well as its tableware. A 50-seat dining room, surrounded by floor-to-ceiling glass to let in natural light and outfitted with three custom prints by French artist Vassili, surrounds a large open kitchen and 12-seat bar. An outdoor patio offers 40 additional seats. Mr. T will be open Tuesday to Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

