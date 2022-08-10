Remaking classics: Hollywood horror and Bollywood to the rescue

Hollywood gives The Exorcist a moan-worthy remake/legacy sequel, as Bollywood looks to boost its fortunes this week with a tantalizing remake of its own…

As a general rule, remakes never surpass the original.

They’re hugely lucrative studio efforts, but they tend to fall flat with moviegoers, who often lament that bean counters can’t keep their talons off classic movies that have stood the test of time. , and therefore do not need an uninspired rehash. .

Of course, there are no absolutes. Some remakes offer new perspectives and breathe some fresh air into a story, especially when a director or writer comes up with their own innovative take on an idea that upends audience expectations.

The majority of exceptions are found in horror.

Whether it’s the paranoid 80s remake of John Carpenter The thingDavid Cronenberg’s body horror classic FlyLuca Guadagnino’s bold 2018 account of Dario Argento’s yellow masterpiece sighsor the impressive of Leigh Whannell Invisible Man, the horror genre is a shining example of how to expand themes and avoid tired retreads. Even if we have to endure remakes like the ones in 1998 psychology and the 2010s Nightmare on Elm Street to succeed.

Another name that might add to this depressing list is the next The Exorcist remake.

Slated for release next year, to celebrate the original film’s 50th anniversary, recent updates to the remake reveal there might be cause for concern.

“What a great day for an exorcism.”

It was announced late last year that production company Blumhouse, an ever-growing name in the horror world with hits like paranormal activity, get out and the above Invisible Manhad signed a $400 million deal with director David Gordon Green to remake the 1973 classic – and arguably one of the greatest horror films ever made.

Directed by William Friedkin, The Exorcist follows how a mother enlists two priests to save her 12-year-old daughter, Regan, from being possessed by a malevolent entity. The influential cult classic became the first horror film to be nominated for the Best Picture Oscar, and in 2010 the United States Library of Congress selected the film for preservation in its National Registry of film, citing it as “culturally and historically significant”. ”

Big shoes to fill next. But Blumhouse seems to trust Gordon Green, who has already remade the Halloween franchise for the studio, with Halloween (2018) and halloween kills (2021). The box office numbers are in its favor – the first installment grossing over $250 million worldwide – but the films themselves, while sleek and suitably bloody, pale in comparison to the 1978 original. and many of its sequels.

Gordon Green and his co-writers Danny McBride and Scott Teems clearly have a good appreciation for Carpenter’s source material, but they still can’t stop the ongoing trilogy from being more filling than killer. Even if we haven’t seen the last chapter, the themes covered so far have been treated with a subtlety worthy of its leader: a 6-year-old spirit in the body of a heavy mass.

The third payment, halloween killshits theaters worldwide in October.

The Legacy Sequence Problem

Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum, who was at the Locarno Film Festival this week where he received the Raimondo Rezzinico award for best independent producer, said he wanted to tackle the remake The Exorcist in a manner similar to Halloween.

In a recent interview with VarietyBlum revealed that the studio was considering making it a trilogy and clarified its goals.

“We are preparing to do so. I hope we do the same with The Exorcist what we did with Halloween – do it in a way that is fresh and worth revisiting. And feels different enough that people are happy we did.

Noble intentions, the only catch being that the new Halloween series feels as fresh as Regan’s memories of her actual exorcism.

What if they follow the new franchise model Halloween, 2023 The Exorcist will be a legacy sequel that will act as a direct sequel to the first film, removing previous sequels from narrative continuity.

Legacy sequels are a growing trend in Hollywood: nostalgic follow-ups and loose remakes that usually take place decades after the original film and often bring back cast members from the original.

See: Legacy sequels to franchises like The Terminator, Predator, and Halloween.

The common denominator? They are all slag.

Thus, while the suspended judgment is strictly and there may still be very little chance that both Halloween ends and the still untitled The Exorcist remake might end up surprising viewers, the Halloween strategy behind the project seems uninspired.

And if there’s one thing all successful remakes – legacy or otherwise – have in common, it’s not playing it safe and breaking from the established plan in some original and worthwhile way.

Life is like a box of… golgappa.

Not that everything is catastrophic.

A ray of sunshine to dispel exorcism fears comes in the form of an unexpected but promising Bollywood remake.

Indeed, one of the most bankable Indian movie stars, Aamir Khan, is coming out Laal Singh Chaddha this week, an Indian version of the Oscar-winning film in 1994 Forrest Gump.

The film is released Thursday, August 11, ahead of India’s 75th Independence Day celebrations, and is set to rekindle Bollywood’s fortunes in Hindi, after a string of weak box office showings. The industry is still recovering from Covid-19 lockdown losses, and many are already predicting Laal Singh Chaddha will be one of the biggest Indian movies of 2022.

The thought of a Forrest Gump The adaptation, which would have retained several iconic scenes from the original but changes one iconic line, doesn’t sound like the most moaning idea. And the film crew seems to have a good appreciation of the risks involved, the first sign of a promising remake.

“When you adapt a film, you also adapt it into a philosophy, and that’s why it’s a freshly written film”, explains Atul Kulkarni, the screenwriter of Laal Singh Chaddha.

“I mean, sure, it’s a takeoff of Forrest Gumpbut it’s completely a new movie, a fresh movie in every aspect, including the philosophy and that line [“My mamma used to say, ‘Life is just like a golgappa’, your tummy might feel full, but you heart always craves more.'”] is all about. It’s a very philosophical line that “pet bhar jaata hai but mann nahi bhartaa” [in Hindi, which translates in English to ‘the stomach gets filled but not the mind’] and that’s the life his mother is talking about.”

Golgappa (or Panipuri) is a popular Indian snack.

The film promises to take people through India’s history the way Gump stumbled at major events in the United States. And Kulkarni sees the film as a love letter to his country.

“As a person, I am interested in this beautiful country of ours,” he says. “He’s always interested me and that, I think, has helped me a lot. [in writing the screenplay].”

As for leading man Aamir Khan, he admitted he was unsure whether it would be possible to adapt such a “cult classic”.

“It’s like saying that we redo Mughal-e-Azam and mother india. It’s not a wise thing to do,” he said, referring to two Indian classics.

“But when I heard the script, I knew he did it. It was a moving experience for me. I absolutely loved it.”

The love is not shared by all, as right-wing Indian critics have already called for a boycott of the film due to remarks made by Khan in 2015 about intolerance in the country, remarks deemed unpatriotic.

Hopefully a box of golgappa will change their minds.

Or maybe the threat of The Exorcist remake might put things into perspective.

Watch the video above for a preview of the film Laal Singh Chaddha.