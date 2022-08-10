How to become a movie extra





ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) — You don’t always need an acting background to get your 15 seconds of fame in Southern Hollywood. With so many TV shows and movies filming in Georgia, there are a growing number of opportunities for you to land a spot on the big screen as an extra. For years, Brian Beegle was an actor, best known for his role as Lucas Booth in We are Marshall. But now he’s a casting director in Atlanta. Beegle says becoming an extra is as easy as a Google search. You can go online and type in Atlanta casting extras or Atlanta extras agents and find the top five places to list yourself, Beegle said. As soon as you are registered there, they contact you for things that are suitable for you. TaylorMade Casting, Central Casting Georgia, CL Casting and Hylton Casting are listed as the most popular casting agencies in the metro, according to Georgia website. Although the job as an extra in a film can be very rewarding and fun, the days are long. I’ll say 4 p.m., said Beegle. The shooting of the film is glamorous. But honestly, it’s tedious and repetitive. And there are a lot of things that come into play. So you can see the meat making, which is definitely a bit of a different side of things. The pay scale of a background actor depends on the film’s budget. Right now, the national average sits at $13.31, according to Indeed. Despite the pay and long hours, Beegle says being cast as an extra gives you a front-row seat to movie magic, which could one day help you land a lead or supporting role in a production. . It puts you on set, like I said, where the cameras aren’t focused on you, Beegle said. Acting in the entertainment business is a journey. And you never know what you’ll end up doing because there are so many opportunities here in Atlanta and you can do whatever you want. You just have to love your trip. Click here to read all Georgia Film Industry stories. Brian Beegle on set (CBS46) Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

